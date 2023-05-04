Celebrating Capetonian heroes on International Firefighter's Day (it's today)





In celebration of 'International Firefighter's Day' today (4 May), Clarence Ford chats to local Cape Town heroes and firefighters, Jermaine Carelse and Lesley Ann Kirkwood.

Listen to their conversation below.

First-responders, Carelse and Kirkwood says:

• There are 32 fire stations around the City - this helps with quick and efficient response times

• A career in firefighting is an inclusive space - 'the City has made great strides including females in the service over the years' says Carelse

• Be prepared to work your way through the ranks with hard work and passion

•**The most fires around the City come from informal settlements**

From rescuing kittens in palm trees to extinguishing kitchen fires, Carelse advises on how best to extinguish fires...

Rather dampen a cloth and smother the fire, don't use water because it expands the oil in the fire. Every fire has three things: heat, oxygen and fuel - you take one of that away, the fire's extinguished. Jermaine Carelse, Firefighter - City of Cape Town

The fire fighting duo also says that their job takes a toll and explains the trauma counselors are available for such experiences.

When it involves fatalities, it takes a toll on firefighters. We've got trauma counselors who firefighters see until they're up to serve the community again. Jermaine Carelse, Firefighter - City of Cape Town

As fire fighters, they also deal with crime, answering medical calls as first-respondents.

Carelse and Kirkwood explain their most difficult cases...

In 2017, when I was stationed to a call out in Strand, when I stepped in to the house, I first saw the gentleman and his wife and someone else, they were all shot. He shot his wife, his two-year old son and his sister-in-law. So, I knew the females in the truck who came with me were also mothers and the moment they saw that - they couldn't handle it, and they went to trauma counseling for over a month. Jermaine Carelse, Firefighter - City of Cape Town

For me, the one sticking out is where we had to do a rescue for the N2 boys that was trapped under the embankment... when the crew members actually needed to take them out but each time the bodies actually came out... the kids weren't alive, how do you tell the parents that their kids didn't make it? Lesley Ann Kirkwood, Firefighter - City of Cape Town

Despite this life-threatening and trauma exposing job, both Carelse and Kirkwood says they don't regret their career choice because they love what they do and wouldn't trade it for anything else.

Here's to everyday heroes who don't wear capes but extinguish fires and save lives - we say thank you for your service today and everyday!

If you have a fire emergency, dial: 107 on your mobile.

Or call: 021 480 7700. Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on KFM : Celebrating Capetonian heroes on International Firefighter's Day (it's today)