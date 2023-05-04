[WATCH] Man rescues baby after wind pushes pram into traffic





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of a stranger coming to the rescue after a pram carrying a baby rolls away due to windy weather is trending.

The pram rolls down a parking lot towards a busy street and when the mother tries to run after it, she stumbles as it rolls away.

Before it enters the busy street, a man reaches out and grabs it.

Windy AF here today and the stroller rolled away…

Thank god a man catches the stroller before anything bad happens to this lady’s baby. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XdEPC6tNb4 ' SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) May 1, 2023

