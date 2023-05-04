Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks





Clarence Ford speaks with Cai Nebe, a journalist at Deutsche Welle.

Drones were shot down in Moscow on Wednesday night

Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind the attack

On Wednesday, two drones were reportedly shot down over the Kremlin, and Russia has accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian claims are being met with much scepticism in Europe.

If the claims are true, it would indicate a massive increase in Ukraine's ability to hit targets deep inside Russia.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has no interest in fighting deeper into Russia.

Ukraine has previously hit Russia with drone attacks in border regions of Bryansk, Belgorod and areas of Crimea.

They have never, at least officially, hit targets that far into Russia. Cai Nebe, Journalist - Deutsche Welle

If Ukraine is behind the attack, it would indicate that Russian air defence systems are not up to scratch.

Many commentators believe Russia staged the attack.

Some analysts have argued that it is because Russia actually wants to make sure that its citizens are aware that they are at war and that they are under threat. Cai Nebe, Journalist - Deutsche Welle

On Wednesday night, Russia retaliated by raining missiles on Ukraine.

Kyiv reported the most intense barrage of attacks. About 24 missiles were shot at Ukrainian territory, most of which were shot down. Cai Nebe, Journalist - Deutsche Welle

