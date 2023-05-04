Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks
Clarence Ford speaks with Cai Nebe, a journalist at Deutsche Welle.
-
Drones were shot down in Moscow on Wednesday night
-
Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind the attack
On Wednesday, two drones were reportedly shot down over the Kremlin, and Russia has accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
The Russian claims are being met with much scepticism in Europe.
If the claims are true, it would indicate a massive increase in Ukraine's ability to hit targets deep inside Russia.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has no interest in fighting deeper into Russia.
Ukraine has previously hit Russia with drone attacks in border regions of Bryansk, Belgorod and areas of Crimea.
They have never, at least officially, hit targets that far into Russia.Cai Nebe, Journalist - Deutsche Welle
If Ukraine is behind the attack, it would indicate that Russian air defence systems are not up to scratch.
Many commentators believe Russia staged the attack.
Some analysts have argued that it is because Russia actually wants to make sure that its citizens are aware that they are at war and that they are under threat.Cai Nebe, Journalist - Deutsche Welle
On Wednesday night, Russia retaliated by raining missiles on Ukraine.
Kyiv reported the most intense barrage of attacks. About 24 missiles were shot at Ukrainian territory, most of which were shot down.Cai Nebe, Journalist - Deutsche Welle
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_185766220_riga-latvia-may-6-2022-a-poster-of-russian-president-vladimir-putin-appeared-on-the-building-of-the-.html?vti=mymhjsh7trxa8rgl9w-2-109
More from World
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust
The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities
War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine.Read More
[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'
Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.Read More
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation
"It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland
According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
It's round two of Biden vs Trump.Read More
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.Read More