[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Some people might be old enough to know they can play a dinosaur game when they don't have an internet connection to their browser. But if you didn't know, now you do!
Watch the video below to see how to play this amazing game.
You’re lying pic.twitter.com/IOqs5i85sS' Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) May 2, 2023
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/google.html?sti=nhxnfj15smv7rn6xo7|&mediapopup=90209104
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?
Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.Read More
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’
Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.Read More
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer
Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.Read More
