The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination
The Life Esidimeni inquest is moving ahead at full speed as the former Gauteng Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, prepares for a gruelling cross-examination.
As a reminder, the inquest aims to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients who died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to cheaper care centres, many of which were later found to be unlicensed and unqualified to offer appropriate care.
Jane Dutton, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to EWN's Nokukhanya Mntambo.
[Qedani Mahlangu] denied having any knowledge of any major issues once the transfer project had started in June 2016.Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Putco bus services suspended. Commuters left stranded.
- Soshanguve couple accused of murder and faking husband's death to get insurance money
- Enthusiasm for King Charles coronation rather muted in the UK
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : @LifeEsidimeni/Twitter
