Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates. 4 May 2023 4:29 PM
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance. 4 May 2023 3:12 PM
Bob or Barbie? Studies show that Bob the turtle is a GIRL We didn't see this one coming! 4 May 2023 3:09 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination All the news you need to know. 4 May 2023 3:13 PM
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coa... 4 May 2023 8:31 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform' Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility. 4 May 2023 10:56 AM
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives. 4 May 2023 8:01 AM
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home) Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling! 4 May 2023 7:37 AM
View all Business
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen? Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy. 4 May 2023 3:05 PM
Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees. 4 May 2023 2:57 PM
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser? 4 May 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
View all Sport
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’ Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April. 4 May 2023 1:05 PM
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death. 4 May 2023 12:53 PM
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today! Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May). 4 May 2023 9:43 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination

4 May 2023 3:13 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Putco
Life Esidemeni

All the news you need to know.

The Life Esidimeni inquest is moving ahead at full speed as the former Gauteng Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, prepares for a gruelling cross-examination.

As a reminder, the inquest aims to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental health patients who died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to cheaper care centres, many of which were later found to be unlicensed and unqualified to offer appropriate care.

Jane Dutton, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to EWN's Nokukhanya Mntambo.

[Qedani Mahlangu] denied having any knowledge of any major issues once the transfer project had started in June 2016.

Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Putco bus services suspended. Commuters left stranded.
  • Soshanguve couple accused of murder and faking husband's death to get insurance money
  • Enthusiasm for King Charles coronation rather muted in the UK

Scroll up for full audio.




4 May 2023 3:13 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Putco
Life Esidemeni

More from Politics

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC

4 May 2023 8:31 AM

The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Ethiopia on 18 February 2023. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency

4 May 2023 6:38 AM

For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. Picture: @Wesgro/Twitter

Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle

3 May 2023 9:34 PM

Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©stockphotorbl/123rf.com

‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka

3 May 2023 11:35 AM

With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a failed one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits

3 May 2023 9:34 AM

The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DA is backing Mpho Phalatse as its mayoral candidate, while ActionSA has put forward councillor Funzi Ngobeni for mayor. Pictures: Twitter; Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates

3 May 2023 8:58 AM

The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former executive mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse is eyeing top Democratic Alliance position. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse

3 May 2023 8:57 AM

The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family members reunited with their loved ones who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan. Picture: Jacques Nelles

[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'

2 May 2023 2:58 PM

Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist

2 May 2023 8:50 AM

The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

Lifestyle Entertainment

Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion

Local Lifestyle

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Insufficient evidence to pursue murder charge against Thabo Bester - NPA

4 May 2023 8:20 PM

22 South Africans back home after being stuck on a ship while fleeing Sudan

4 May 2023 7:54 PM

Wife & close friend of Loyiso Nkohla call on police to bring his killers to book

4 May 2023 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA