Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.
This week it's the turn of the amazing reality show star and professional singer Candice Bester, who is currently gracing our screens in Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande on kykNET.
Get ready for the perfect blend of the 80s and 90s nostalgia, as Candice Bester shares her fondest memories while playing her favourite songs, including Air Supply, Crowded House, and Mike and the Mechanics!
