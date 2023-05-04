Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates. 4 May 2023 4:29 PM
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance. 4 May 2023 3:12 PM
Bob or Barbie? Studies show that Bob the turtle is a GIRL We didn't see this one coming! 4 May 2023 3:09 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination All the news you need to know. 4 May 2023 3:13 PM
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coa... 4 May 2023 8:31 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform' Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility. 4 May 2023 10:56 AM
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives. 4 May 2023 8:01 AM
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home) Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling! 4 May 2023 7:37 AM
View all Business
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen? Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy. 4 May 2023 3:05 PM
Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees. 4 May 2023 2:57 PM
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser? 4 May 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
View all Sport
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’ Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April. 4 May 2023 1:05 PM
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death. 4 May 2023 12:53 PM
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today! Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May). 4 May 2023 9:43 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Music

Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves

4 May 2023 1:25 PM
by TatumR
Tags:
#AnHourWith
Candice Bester
Die real Housewives van die Wynlande

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

This week it's the turn of the amazing reality show star and professional singer Candice Bester, who is currently gracing our screens in Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande on kykNET.

Get ready for the perfect blend of the 80s and 90s nostalgia, as Candice Bester shares her fondest memories while playing her favourite songs, including Air Supply, Crowded House, and Mike and the Mechanics!

anhourwith-candice-bester-social-600x600png

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




4 May 2023 1:25 PM
by TatumR
Tags:
#AnHourWith
Candice Bester
Die real Housewives van die Wynlande

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Spend #AnHourWith showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell this Sunday

24 March 2023 6:16 AM

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels

17 March 2023 8:11 AM

On Sunday at 10am, Carlo Daniels will play his favourite 80s and 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athina Jansen

Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

2 February 2023 12:53 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday

27 January 2023 5:28 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV and radio presenter Ricky Schroeder spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

20 January 2023 8:25 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for just one hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

an-hour-with-marciel-hopkins-thumbnail-480x290png

TV Presenter, model Marciel Hopkin shares her 80s and 90s jams on CapeTalk

12 January 2023 1:10 PM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford

23 December 2022 11:20 AM

Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham

23 December 2022 11:02 AM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus?

28 October 2022 1:15 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#AnHourWith Stephanie Baartman on CapeTalk.

Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

5 October 2022 1:40 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

Lifestyle Entertainment

Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion

Local Lifestyle

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Insufficient evidence to pursue murder charge against Thabo Bester - NPA

4 May 2023 8:20 PM

22 South Africans back home after being stuck on a ship while fleeing Sudan

4 May 2023 7:54 PM

Wife & close friend of Loyiso Nkohla call on police to bring his killers to book

4 May 2023 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA