



Mandy Wiener interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 3:07).

More than 100 people have been arrested in European countries, as part of an operation to crack down on the Italian mafia

The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences

According to reports, arrests took place in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain

On Wednesday, more than 100 people were arrested in several European countries, as part of an operation to crack down on the Italian mafia.

According to reports, arrests took place in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Italian ‘Ndrangheta mafia are accused of money laundering, smuggling 25 tonnes of cocaine and criminal tax evasion amongst several other offences.

According to reports, the investigation began after Belgian authorities uncovered a connection between a pizzeria in the town of Genk and the mafia in 2019.

More than 100 arrests in European anti-mafia bust

RELATED: Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run

They basically feel that they have busted the famous ‘Ndrangheta organised crime group. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Twenty-five tonnes in two years! That is just enormous, and of course, extremely costly. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust