Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?





It's been four months since Mzansi's favourite export, Trevor Noah departed as host of 'The Daily Show' after seven years.

The comedian said he left to focus on travelling, family and stand-up comedy.

Now, reports reveal that Noah might have another gig behind the screen as an executive producer of the United States' version of the famed British late-night TV series, 'Mock the Week' for Amazon Freevee.

'Mock the Week' is originally co-created by British television producer and writer, Dan Patterson - he's the dude responsible for the hit 90s to 2000's show, 'Whose Line Is It Anyway.'

The 30-minute show is comedy (obviously, hence Noah's interest) that combines the best elements of a panel show, stand-up and improvised games with two teams of comedians taking a satirical swipe at the news and world events.

On the show's U.S version, Noah said in a statement...

Think The Daily Show meets Whose Line Is It Anyway. Two things I'm most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh. We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today's crazy world. By bringing 'Mock the Week' to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I'm looking forward to doing just that. Trevor Noah, Comedian - South Africa

Get a taste of the show Noah will soon be executive producing below...

Here's to our fave comedian doing things behind the camera - Mzansi's behind you, as always!

