Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates. 4 May 2023 4:29 PM
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance. 4 May 2023 3:12 PM
Bob or Barbie? Studies show that Bob the turtle is a GIRL We didn't see this one coming! 4 May 2023 3:09 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination All the news you need to know. 4 May 2023 3:13 PM
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coa... 4 May 2023 8:31 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform' Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility. 4 May 2023 10:56 AM
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives. 4 May 2023 8:01 AM
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home) Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling! 4 May 2023 7:37 AM
View all Business
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen? Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy. 4 May 2023 3:05 PM
Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees. 4 May 2023 2:57 PM
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser? 4 May 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October. 3 May 2023 8:35 PM
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020. 3 May 2023 8:27 PM
View all Sport
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’ Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April. 4 May 2023 1:05 PM
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death. 4 May 2023 12:53 PM
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today! Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May). 4 May 2023 9:43 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time

4 May 2023 2:57 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 school year

With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees.

Africa Melane chats to School-Days CEO, Paul Esterhuizen, about solutions to assist parents who can’t afford to pay school fees.

Seven out of 10 schools say that the biggest challenge they face this year is the collection of school fees.

At the end of last year, as much as 40% of school fee accounts were in arrears… as many as 25% of parents have not even been able to address or many any payments.

Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days

With school fees increasing year-on-year, which the real cost of inflation on school fees as addition of uniforms, stationary and sports equipment, also come into play.

The real cost of education has gone up by 10% [and] we are struggling…That is why we built this platform [School-Days] to address how parents and guardians fund the school days of their children’s lives.

Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days

School-Days is a free to join program that uses some of the reward and technology thinking… to get parents to plan and pay for their children’s school days.

Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days

The paying of school fees not only helps schools plan better, but it also helps keep the teachers teaching, allowing the school to develop on the curriculum.

Learn more about the School-Days program on their website here.

Listen to the full discussion above.


This article first appeared on 702 : Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time




4 May 2023 2:57 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 school year

More from Lifestyle

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?

4 May 2023 3:05 PM

Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser

4 May 2023 1:48 PM

How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man rescues baby after wind pushes pram into traffic

4 May 2023 1:12 PM

This man saved the baby's life and the mom from a lifetime of regret.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: John Bauld

Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’

4 May 2023 1:05 PM

Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from Jock Zonfrillo's Instagram page

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

4 May 2023 12:53 PM

Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ranger exposes visitors at Kruger National Park

Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion

4 May 2023 12:33 PM

What is wrong with people?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.facebook.com/mandy.robinson.5074

Volunteer describes harrowing journey to return Scotty dogs from Sudan to SA

4 May 2023 11:34 AM

Amanda-Leigh Robinson on the harrowing journey for the two Scottys and dad Adam now safely in Cairo awaiting transport to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: soleg / 123rf

[LISTEN] Are you using the right wood for your fireplace?

4 May 2023 10:23 AM

Wayne Weber, owner of Houtekop, chats about choosing the right wood to light up your fireplace for winter during loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zamuruev/123rf

Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'

4 May 2023 10:10 AM

Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] GoDriveIn (R250 per car) is a retro treat in the heart of Cape Town

4 May 2023 8:59 AM

Ute Hermanus watches a movie at GoDriveIn, situated in a retro spacious lot in Salt River.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

Lifestyle Entertainment

Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion

Local Lifestyle

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Insufficient evidence to pursue murder charge against Thabo Bester - NPA

4 May 2023 8:20 PM

22 South Africans back home after being stuck on a ship while fleeing Sudan

4 May 2023 7:54 PM

Wife & close friend of Loyiso Nkohla call on police to bring his killers to book

4 May 2023 7:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA