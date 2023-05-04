Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time





Africa Melane chats to School-Days CEO, Paul Esterhuizen, about solutions to assist parents who can’t afford to pay school fees.

Seven out of 10 schools say that the biggest challenge they face this year is the collection of school fees.

At the end of last year, as much as 40% of school fee accounts were in arrears… as many as 25% of parents have not even been able to address or many any payments. Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days

With school fees increasing year-on-year, which the real cost of inflation on school fees as addition of uniforms, stationary and sports equipment, also come into play.

The real cost of education has gone up by 10% [and] we are struggling…That is why we built this platform [School-Days] to address how parents and guardians fund the school days of their children’s lives. Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days

School-Days is a free to join program that uses some of the reward and technology thinking… to get parents to plan and pay for their children’s school days. Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days

The paying of school fees not only helps schools plan better, but it also helps keep the teachers teaching, allowing the school to develop on the curriculum.

Learn more about the School-Days program on their website here.

