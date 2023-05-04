Bob or Barbie? Studies show that Bob the turtle is a GIRL
After eights years of rehabilitation, releasing Bob back into the ocean and tracking her movements for 97 days, vets have finally confirm that Bob the turtle is in fact a girl.
But don't be fooled, this was not an easy task.
Dr Bernice Van Huyssten, the Turtle Conservation Centre's specialised turtle vet says that males and females are genetically the same, so using genetics to determine Bob's sex would not have been accurate.
Instead, Van Huyssten turned to testing Bob's testosterone levels.
If Bob presented higher levels of testosterone, it would indicate that he is male, and if it was lower, it would indicate that Bob is female.
RELATED: Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild
On the day of Bob's release, the Two Oceans Aquarium veterinary team took blood samples.
After they compared Bob’s testosterone levels with the normal ranges for males and females, it concluded that Bob is female!
RELATED: (PHOTOS) Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab
What's going to happen to Bob's name?
Well, to the Two Oceans Aquarium, Bob will always be Bob.
It was thrilling to find out that Bob is a female...It was so great to get an answer, finally! I was very pleased that the test worked and that we got an accurate result.Dr Bernice Van Huyssten, Turtle Conservation Centre's specialised turtle vet
Click here to read the full media release.
