Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts

4 May 2023 10:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Louis Nel, Acting CEO of the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

Being stuck on the road is just one of the frustrations of loadshedding as traffic lights go dark when you're rushing to work, or trying to get home while the electricity's still on.

There's a project on the go in Joburg right now to find alternative ways to power critical traffic lights.

It's a collaboration between the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), the Sandton Central Management District and local businesses.

I did happen to notice just yesterday how at the Investec intersection the lights were working in a sea of darkness when it came to other traffic lights.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield talks to JRA Acting CEO Louis Nel about the initiative.

At the moment traffic lights at major intersections in central Sandton will be kept on during power cuts as they're fed power from generators in nearby buildings.

Nel says the plan is to expand this to greater Johannesburg as well.

The JRA is in talks with a number of companies, he adds.

One is called Blue Label Telecoms. Then we're also talking to Goldfields, Nedbank, Sasol, Italtile, FNB, Standard Bank... and obviously these guys have got a much larger footprint, even in the Joburg CBD.

Louis Nel, Acting CEO - Johannesburg Roads Agency

We're also looking at expanding the incentive into our existing infrastructure, like the bus rapid transport system. They've got generators running on some of their sites and we're going to look into connecting into those stations as well.

Louis Nel, Acting CEO - Johannesburg Roads Agency

They are really looking at how they can improve mobility within the City, Nel says.

He explains exactly how the initiative works:

We will ask for a connection point within the boundary of the company, and then we connect to that point. Investec actually laid a cable from their generator and UPS system to that connection point... They had a financial layout on their side and we had on ours because we had to reroute the electrical cable...

Louis Nel, Acting CEO - Johannesburg Roads Agency

The incentive is to use that power connection as a secondary connection, so you still use Eskom as the primary connection but then switch over to the secondary connection when the power fails.

Louis Nel, Acting CEO - Johannesburg Roads Agency

The industry are really coming to the party and they really want to help us.

Louis Nel, Acting CEO - Johannesburg Roads Agency

To hear more about this project, listen to the interview at the top of the article




