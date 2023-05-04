Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages

by Paula Luckhoff
Ekuseni

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.

- Pick n Pay had to contend with the impacts of "unprecedented levels of load shedding" in its past financial year

- The Group spent an incremental R522 million on diesel to run generators

- Chairperson Gareth Ackerman warned on Thursday of catastrophic social effects if continued power cuts lead to food shortages

© Michael Turner/123rf.com
© Michael Turner/123rf.com

Pick n Pay delivered a "resilient" performance in a heavily disrupted first year of its Ekuseni strategic plan, the Group says.

The food retailer increased its turnover by 8.9% year on year to R106.6 billion, according to its full-year results to end-February 2023.

Underlying gross profit margin remained flat at 19.6% (excluding the impact of the July 2021 civil unrest on the FY22 gross profit margin).

RELATED: Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off

Pro forma headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 16.3% 242.37 cents.

Pick n Pay declared a total dividend of 185.15 cents per share, down 16.3% from 221.15 cents for the previous year.

Pick n Pay South Africa’s sales growth was 4.3%.

Annual earnings were impacted by intensified loadshedding and costs related to store revamps.

Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government

The Group spent an incremental R522 million on diesel to run generators (R430 million net of electricity savings).

Pick n Pay chairperson Gareth Ackerman warned on Thursday that continued power cuts could lead to food shortages, which could in turn spark social unrest.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone, who reiterates that if energy supply deteriorates further they foresee a shortage of food supply in certain categories.

That's the next true concern because you start touching the basic needs of citizens... and as my chairman referred to, that might lead to the potential of that [social unrest]... We have seen what happened, with a different root cause of course, in July 2021...

Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

With the ongoing loadshedding we are unfortunately incurring we are looking into new measures in order to mitigate those costs. For this year we have reserved an additional R200 million on Capex allocation when it comes to the implementation of an energy reliance plan...

Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

Boone also warns that in this scenario of continued power cuts, a time will come when Pick n Pay will need to pass on these increased operational costs to consumers.

Scroll up to listen to the wide-ranging interview




