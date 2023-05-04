City of Cape Town forks out R30 million for gunshot detection drones
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor.
- City of Cape Town has set aside R30 million over the next ten years for gunshot detection drones
- This falls within the R860 million budget for gadgets in attempt to bring violence and crime to an end
- Geordin Hill-Lewis says that they've had a 'tremendous' success with the drones detecting gunshots, swiftly alerting the necessary parties involved
Earlier today (Thursday), the City of Cape Town held a media conference, where gunshot detection technology was discussed.
After a successful pilot phase, the technology is being rolled-out in areas where gun violence is a daily occurrence.
While the City has received a number of false positive alerts, thanks to its 'sophisticated' technology, the City is satisfied with the 'tremendous' results.
Hill-lewis adds that if the City had to rely solely on public reports of shooting, a large number would be missed, as only one in 25 gunshot events are reported.
RELATED: Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January
The City has set aside R30 million for the drones over the next 10 years.
This falls within the R860 million budget for gadgets, which includes dash and body cameras, as well as CCTVs.
This is in attempt to bring violence and crime to an end in the city.
If we had to rely on the public reports, we would miss a huge number...we would not actually have an accurate idea of how severe the gun incidents are.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
It's really when technology is all layered on top of each other that you really start to see the power of all of these investments.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay
