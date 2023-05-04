Streaming issues? Report here
City of Cape Town forks out R30 million for gunshot detection drones

4 May 2023 5:37 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
gunshot detection technology
gunshot
City of Cape Town
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor says that they've have 'tremendous' success with using these drones.

John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor.

  • City of Cape Town has set aside R30 million over the next ten years for gunshot detection drones
  • This falls within the R860 million budget for gadgets in attempt to bring violence and crime to an end
  • Geordin Hill-Lewis says that they've had a 'tremendous' success with the drones detecting gunshots, swiftly alerting the necessary parties involved

Earlier today (Thursday), the City of Cape Town held a media conference, where gunshot detection technology was discussed.

After a successful pilot phase, the technology is being rolled-out in areas where gun violence is a daily occurrence.

drone-123rfjpg

While the City has received a number of false positive alerts, thanks to its 'sophisticated' technology, the City is satisfied with the 'tremendous' results.

Hill-lewis adds that if the City had to rely solely on public reports of shooting, a large number would be missed, as only one in 25 gunshot events are reported.

RELATED: Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January

The City has set aside R30 million for the drones over the next 10 years.

This falls within the R860 million budget for gadgets, which includes dash and body cameras, as well as CCTVs.

This is in attempt to bring violence and crime to an end in the city.

If we had to rely on the public reports, we would miss a huge number...we would not actually have an accurate idea of how severe the gun incidents are.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

It's really when technology is all layered on top of each other that you really start to see the power of all of these investments.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




