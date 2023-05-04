



Sekhukhune United captain, Linda Mntambo says even though he won’t be on the field for the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Stellenbosch this weekend, he will be supporting his teammates as they attempt to make the final.

Mntmabo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.

Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, the midfielder said that it would be a history-making moment for the team to make the final.

We are so close. We shouldn’t be complacent because we have come so far and we need to get over the last hurdle and make the final. This would be history for the club, the fans, and our families. Linda Mntambo, Captain - Sekhukhune United

The whole group is excited and we can't wait to play against Stellenbosch. When we play football, we play for the badge but we also represent our families. I want to bring the trophy back to my community as well because they have helped me get to this point. I represent a lot of kids and want them to look at me and be inspired. Linda Mntambo, Captain - Sekhukhune United

Mntambo added that the chance to play continental football next season is extra motivation. He says it's "a different ball game altogether" and an opportunity to win the cup.

We want to be able to represent South Africa on the continent and prove that we can mix it up with anyone. We know Stellies will be tough, especially when they play at home, they are a different side. They beat Sundowns to get to this point so it shows how good the team can be on their day. Linda Mntambo, Captain - Sekhukhune United

The game takes place on Sunday at 6pm.

Watch below for the full interview with Linda Mntambo:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United