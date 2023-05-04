Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune

4 May 2023 8:12 PM
by Michael Pedro
Kaizer Chiefs
Itumeleng Khune

The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

Kaizer Chiefs captain, Itumeleng Khune says he is far from retiring and wants play until he is over the age of 40.

The now 35-year-old, who has been at Chiefs since 2004, is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Khune said that his focus is still on playing and on finishing this season strong, starting with the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

I’ve been getting a lot of those questions. I look up to goalkeepers like Buffon and those types of guys have kept me going.

Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

You have to invest in yourself as a footballer and I have a gym at home and follow a strict diet to reach the goals I want to reach.

Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

For people to keep on saying that I must retire, I don’t understand. I might not be getting game time as much as I want but we had that discussion with the coach at the start of the season and my role is to guide the others.

Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

I can’t complain to the coach because I am not getting game time, I respect the coach and he respects me. My experience is needed in the team. I want to play until I am 40 plus but whether that will be at Chiefs is up to the club and what I bring to the table. I am not ready to retire.

Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs
In terms of the Soweto Derby this coming Saturday, Khune says they are up for the fight.

We haven’t won a trophy in 7 or 8 years and that’s not the Chiefs' standard. We are known as a team that wins trophies and we need to start delivering on that.

Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

We are all excited and looking forward to the other Soweto Derby. I know the derby against Swallows has history but this game is the biggest and everyone will be watching on TV and the stadium will be filled.

Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs
Kick off for Saturday's match is at 3pm.

Watch below for the full interview with Itumeleng Khune:


