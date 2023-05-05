'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker





Mandy Wiener speaks with Colleen Makhubele, City of Joburg Council Speaker and Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader.

A new mayor was supposed to be elected on Tuesday

Makhubele says she trusts that a mayor will be elected on Friday

The council was supposed to elect a new mayor on Tuesday.

However, Makhubele adjourned the sitting to give parties an opportunity to finalise candidates.

She says that, after engaging with the parties, she trusts that we will see a vote taking place on Friday.

We have been assured as a legislature that the councillors and the parties are ready to proceed with the business of the day, which is one agenda item, to elect the executive mayor. Colleen Makhubele, City of Joburg Council Speaker

With several candidates competing for the position, the voting will work as a process of elimination with multiple rounds of voting.

The candidate with the least votes will be eliminated in each round until there is a clear winner.

If there is a tie, the fate of the metro is decided by a coin toss.

If indeed it is a tie at some point, if we cannot break the tie, we simply roll the dice or toss a coin. Colleen Makhubele, City of Joburg Council Speaker

On Thursday, the Patriotic Alliance met with the DA, Action SA, IFP, ACDP, IFP and Freedom Front Plus and reportedly put forward Kenny Kunene as a candidate, which the DA rejected.

The ANC is torn between endorsing its regional Chairperson Dada Morero or Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda as mayoral candidate.

The DA is still putting up Mpho Phalatse as the candidate for mayor, believing she was doing a good job before she was removed.

Former Johannesburg mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

If she was good, why change something that was working? Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker