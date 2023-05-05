3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series
Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk's resident film reviewer, Matt Green about his binge-watch recommendations.
Listen to his verdict below.
Green recommends these series:
• The Crown: Netflix
• Young Royals: Netflix
• Citadel: Amazon Prime
Catch a glimpse of each below:
1) The Crown: Netflix
Green says, this is about the British royals with a new cast for each season which focuses on various eras of Britain's monarchy.
If you're a royalist, this one comes highly recommended.
Watch the latest seasons trailer below.
2) Young Royals: Netflix
Green says that he was expecting something like 'The Crown' but for teenagers although this one proved to be deeper since it's all about the desire to be a 'regular' child which clashes with the responsibilities of being a royal.
Catch the trailer below to see if it's your vibe.
3) Citadel: Amazon Prime
The film reviewer says this is the 'most expensive TV series ever made' and it's all about a group of spies memories being wiped so the plot sets out to solve this mystery. And, it stars Priyanka Chopra which is another reason to watch.
Green says not to expect anything 'too deep' from this one. If you're looking for action and adrenaline - this show's for you.
Whichever you add to your watch list - happy binging!
This article first appeared on KFM : 3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_61153253_man-watching-streaming-series-in-a-laptop-computer-lying-on-the-bed-.html
