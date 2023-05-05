



JOHANNESBURG - Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

He resigned with immediate effect from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up membership with the red berets.

In a letter to the secretary of ATM, Manyi said he believes his career in politics will be assisted by the move.

Today I join the Revolution Movement, @EFFSouthAfrica as a card carrying member, to make a contribution in freeing South Africa from neo-colonialism; rampant corruption; and to rescue the country from the imminent failed state situation. Aykhale!! pic.twitter.com/aF7krfLsnk ' Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) May 5, 2023

Manyi told Eyewitness News his decision was not an indictment on the ATM.

“I think what the country needs right now is indeed shock treatment, and I think that the organisation that is ready to provide that shock treatment is the EFF.”

Manyi joined the ATM ahead of the 2019 elections. Before that, he was a long-time member of the African National Congress (ANC).

His close ties to former president Jacob Zuma also had him firmly placed in the notorious Gupta family empire that’s been accused of capturing the state.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’