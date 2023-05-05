[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend
Lester Kiewit chats to DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani about the team's upcoming game against the Bulls this weekend.
Listen to his verdict below.
Hlungwani says:
• **It's knockout rugby in Cape Town and the DHL Stormers take on the Bulls tomorrow afternoon at Cape Town Stadium**
• The team is well prepared and 'ready to fight and defend our home ground and our City'
• The weather is set to be wet but the skilled coach says the team is ready to adapt in the rain which 'might even suit the team more'
We really back our scrums, we really have a good front row - I think it's one of our strong points. We know it's going to be a challenge but we'll be ready to sort of find ways to stop them if we do turnover the ball.Rito Hlungwani, Forward Coach - DHL Stormers
There you have it, our team is ready and prepared for anything.
Good luck to the DHL Stormers!
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend
Source : @THESTORMERS/Twitter
