[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags [LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable. 5 May 2023 11:30 AM
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation. 5 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Local
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’ Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up members... 5 May 2023 9:04 AM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Politics
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special. 5 May 2023 12:15 PM
Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns. 5 May 2023 11:18 AM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend. 5 May 2023 10:09 AM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas. 5 May 2023 10:47 AM
Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments. 5 May 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend

5 May 2023 10:09 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
DHL Stormers

DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend.

Lester Kiewit chats to DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani about the team's upcoming game against the Bulls this weekend.

Listen to his verdict below.

Hlungwani says:

• **It's knockout rugby in Cape Town and the DHL Stormers take on the Bulls tomorrow afternoon at Cape Town Stadium**

• The team is well prepared and 'ready to fight and defend our home ground and our City'

• The weather is set to be wet but the skilled coach says the team is ready to adapt in the rain which 'might even suit the team more'

We really back our scrums, we really have a good front row - I think it's one of our strong points. We know it's going to be a challenge but we'll be ready to sort of find ways to stop them if we do turnover the ball.

Rito Hlungwani, Forward Coach - DHL Stormers

There you have it, our team is ready and prepared for anything.

Good luck to the DHL Stormers!

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend




5 May 2023 10:09 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
DHL Stormers

More from Sport

'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune

4 May 2023 8:12 PM

The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United

4 May 2023 7:58 PM

Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zamuruev/123rf

Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'

4 May 2023 10:10 AM

Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels

3 May 2023 8:35 PM

As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during a visit to the Sedibeng District Municipality on a District Development Model Outreach Programme on 12 April 2023. Picture: Gauteng Gov Media

Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi

3 May 2023 8:27 PM

Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane

2 May 2023 7:54 PM

Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'

2 May 2023 7:50 PM

Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United. © warasit/123rf.com

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid

2 May 2023 11:29 AM

The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

[LISTEN] Dean du Plessis on being the world’s first BLIND cricket commentator

2 May 2023 9:59 AM

Dean du Plessis chats about his experience as a visually impaired Zimbabwean cricket commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op

1 May 2023 11:24 AM

Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend

Sport

Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’

Politics

Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to next week after accused's lawyer falling ill

5 May 2023 4:36 PM

EFF welcomes 'politically established' Manyi into its fold

5 May 2023 4:33 PM

Wynberg squatting trend: Prasa expected to pull a rabbit out of the hat

5 May 2023 4:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA