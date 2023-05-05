Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic
Lester Kiewit chats to Iegshaan Dyson from the City's Transport and Traffic Department about contingencies to avoid congestion in the City on Saturday (6 May).
Listen below.
Dyson says:
• Congestion is expected as over 30k people will come into the City to watch the game between the DHL Stormers and Bulls at Cape Town Stadium
• Leave your car at home
•**Take public transport like MyCiTi services which will operate from 1pm onwards from The Civic Center and CTICC **
• Carpool with others also going to the game
• Ask someone to drop and fetch you
Scroll up to listen to more tips.
Good luck and enjoy the game!
