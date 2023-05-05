[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Are you having trouble getting the right size for your jeans?
Did you know that using a neck as a measurement to determine the right size might solve your fitting room dilemma?
Check the full video below.
In today’s episode of things you never knew:' Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) May 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/o7MemxpcFQ
Scroll up to listen what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size
