Less for more - Dove soap bars have joined the shrinkflation list





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

Dove soap bars are now 90g instead of 100g

This is for the company to try and cope with rising costs

Knowler says she was alerted to the fact that Dove had downsized after, someone in Durban had tried to take advantage of a Dischem special.

Mahendra Singh in Durban saw Dischem advertising a Dove soap pack of four 100g bars, however, when he went to collect his purchase, he saw that the bars were only 90g.

Knowler contacted Unilever and the company responded saying that as a result of rising inflation and an increase in the cost of producing the bars it has decided to transition to the slightly smaller bars.

She says Unilever added that it in no way intended to deceive consumers and stated online that the pack size was changing.

I could not find anything online, so I asked them to send it to me and I have not had anything back. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

The company has stated that its priority is trying to maintain a certain price point, hence changing the pack size, rather than raising the cost, notes Knowler.

Other Unilever products have also been subjected to shrinkflation, as in the UK they have reduced the multi-pack of Magnum ice cream from four units to only three.

Knowler adds that if we are going to be getting smaller packs instead of paying more, companies should include signage to notify consumers.

They should put big signs on the front of the pack to say ‘now smaller pack,’ because that would be honest. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Knowler says that if you want to be a savvy consumers compare the cost and pack size of products, so you do not end up getting less for more.

