Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags [LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable. 5 May 2023 11:30 AM
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation. 5 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Local
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’ Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up members... 5 May 2023 9:04 AM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Politics
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special. 5 May 2023 12:15 PM
Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns. 5 May 2023 11:18 AM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend. 5 May 2023 10:09 AM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas. 5 May 2023 10:47 AM
Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments. 5 May 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments

5 May 2023 10:28 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Adele

Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments.

Happy 35th birthday to the Queen herself, Adele!

We all instantly fell in love with Adele from the moment she broke out onto the scene in 2008.

While she is known as one of the most powerful vocalists and songwriters, she is also quite hilarious.

Here are six of Adele’s unintentionally hilarious moments:

Blindfold taste test

When Adele took on British Vogue’s blind taste test, she definitely did not disappoint.

She also revealed that she always carried Heinz ketchup packets in her handbag.

Her unexpected Instagram live

Adele’s unexpected Instagram live stream definitely goes down as one of her most iconic moments.

Not only was the singer purely honest with her viewers, but she also had us laughing from the beginning.

@judskii27 hahahaa #Adele Idol! 🤩😄 #adelefans ♬ original sound - Judzeeey

Ordering Jamba Juice

Adele was an absolute sport on The Ellen Show, where Ellen was telling her what to do and say in a Jamba Juice store.

A legendary Carpool Karaoke

Adele’s episode of Carpool Karaoke goes down as one of the most iconic of the series.

Not only was it the funniest episode but her rendition of Kanye West’s Monster was absolutely legendary.

Adele’s reaction to Harry Styles’ Grammy win

The Grammy Awards are always a fun time, even more so when Adele is in attendance.

The singer went viral at this year’s award show after Lizzo shared a video of her reaction to Harry Styles winning the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Later that night, on stage, Adele revealed that she was rooting for Beyoncé.

@lizzo

🥹

♬ original sound - lizzo

Helping a fan propose to his girlfriend

When Adele was making her return to music and the stage, she hosted a One Night Only concert.

Audiences got more than they bargained for when the singer helped a fan propose to his girlfriend.

While it was a sweet moment, Adele was also unintentionally hilarious throughout the proposal.

We love you Adele!


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments




5 May 2023 10:28 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Adele

More from Entertainment

Image source: Kfm social media engagement team Screengrab from @Kfm_za: Facebook story

[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement

5 May 2023 1:09 PM

Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series

5 May 2023 11:12 AM

Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Cape Town MyCiTi bus. Picture: Graeme Raubenheimer/EWN

Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic

5 May 2023 10:47 AM

With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from YouTube Vetkoek Studios: Power Play Video

Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger

5 May 2023 8:29 AM

Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, chats about loadshedding as the inspiration behind this new PC game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Harald Krichel

Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye

5 May 2023 7:49 AM

Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?

4 May 2023 3:05 PM

Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser

4 May 2023 1:48 PM

How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: John Bauld

Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’

4 May 2023 1:05 PM

Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from Jock Zonfrillo's Instagram page

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

4 May 2023 12:53 PM

Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. Photo: Instagram/@goldarosheuvel

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today!

4 May 2023 9:43 AM

Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend

Sport

Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’

Politics

Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to next week after accused's lawyer falling ill

5 May 2023 4:36 PM

EFF welcomes 'politically established' Manyi into its fold

5 May 2023 4:33 PM

Wynberg squatting trend: Prasa expected to pull a rabbit out of the hat

5 May 2023 4:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA