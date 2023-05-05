Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags

5 May 2023 11:30 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
school shoes

[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.

Clarence Ford chats to Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk about the organisations focus on giving kids school shoes across South Africa.

Listen below.

Bezuidenhout says:

• My Walk is a socially and environmentally focused NPC changing kids lives across South Africa by giving those in need school shoes

• My Walk is in existence for two years, donating 100k pairs of school shoes so far

• The school shoes are 100% recyclable - made with materials from IV drip bags from hospitals

• The NGO partners with Netcare and Adcock Ingram Critical Care to access the IV drip bags

Image: screengrab from Cure Day Hospital Website home image
Image: screengrab from Cure Day Hospital Website home image

This year, the organisation aims to donate their next 100k pairs of shoes in just one year, instead of two.

Bezuidenhout says, there's also a beautiful message behind handing over each pair of shiny shoes to every child in need...

We also have a beautiful message for them giving them... the school shoes shine and we really hope that there future does too.

Delanie Bezuidenhout, My Walk Representative - My Walk

If you'd like to donate to My Walk, here's how:

1: Choose the amount you want to donate, for example:

– A pair of school shoes for one child – R35

– Five pairs of school shoes for five learners – R175

– Ten pairs of school shoes for 10 learners – R350

To enquire about bulk corporate orders, sponsorships or donations contact Delanie Bezuidenhout on delanie.bezuidenhout@adcock.com.

2: Deposit your donation into the My Walk 2022 sponsorship bank account:

Account name: My Walk Made with Soul NPC

Account number: 62848314366

Bank: RMB

Account type: Corporate current account

Branch: 255005 RMB Corporate Banking Johannesburg

Swift code: FIRNZAJJ

Reference: Your Name

Here's to giving kids the dignity they deserve.

Scroll up to listen to the full chat.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
