[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags [LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable. 5 May 2023 11:30 AM
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation. 5 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Local
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’ Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up members... 5 May 2023 9:04 AM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Politics
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding... 4 May 2023 6:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special. 5 May 2023 12:15 PM
Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns. 5 May 2023 11:18 AM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend. 5 May 2023 10:09 AM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas. 5 May 2023 10:47 AM
Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments. 5 May 2023 10:28 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral

5 May 2023 12:15 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
United Kingdom
English
America
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How is Mzansi different from other countries?

In the video, this teacher on TikTok explains how clothes, food, and infrastructure are identified in South Africa, the UK, and America.

Here's how Mzansi uses English:

@teachermitchellenglish Where did South Africans get the name for this 🚦? #uk #usa #sa #American #British #SouthAfrican #English #words #vocabulary ♬ original sound - TeacherMitchellEnglish

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral




5 May 2023 12:15 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
United Kingdom
English
America
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study

5 May 2023 11:18 AM

The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series

5 May 2023 11:12 AM

Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

©savmaster/123rf.com

Less for more - Dove soap bars have joined the shrinkflation list

5 May 2023 11:08 AM

The iconic Dove soap bar is another victim of shrikflation, with the bar now being 100g rather than 90g.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Cape Town MyCiTi bus. Picture: Graeme Raubenheimer/EWN

Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic

5 May 2023 10:47 AM

With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive

5 May 2023 7:45 AM

Ute Hermanus visits The Archive Automotive in Gardens to appreciate coffee and supercars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vrphotographyjhb/123rf

Study reveals how South Africans use social grants to generate more income

5 May 2023 7:25 AM

47% of South Africans rely on social grants - a study reveals how they use them to generate more income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate

4 May 2023 7:59 PM

You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?

4 May 2023 3:05 PM

Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time

4 May 2023 2:57 PM

With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser

4 May 2023 1:48 PM

How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend

Sport

Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’

Politics

Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Corruption case against Magashule and 18 co-accused postponed to 2024

5 May 2023 4:56 PM

Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to next week after accused's lawyer falling ill

5 May 2023 4:36 PM

EFF welcomes 'politically established' Manyi into its fold

5 May 2023 4:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA