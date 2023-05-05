[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How is Mzansi different from other countries?

In the video, this teacher on TikTok explains how clothes, food, and infrastructure are identified in South Africa, the UK, and America.

Here's how Mzansi uses English:

