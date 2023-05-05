



Wasanga Mehana speaks to Professor Abel Esterhuyse, Head of the Department of Strategic Studies at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Military Science.

Defence force budget is unlikely to get bigger says Esterhuyse

SANDF should adjust its structure and mindset he says

According to Esterhuyse, the SANDF has been complaining about the budget for some time, saying it is too small.

However, he says the defence budget is unlikely to be increased and it will not get more money from treasury.

Instead, he suggests, it should be questioning how it can adjust its bureaucratic structure to fit the budget it is receiving.

The defence force is clinging to the idea that there could be an external threat and South Africa could be attacked, rather than looking at the real problems the country faces, he adds.

There is no conventional threat from somewhere. So they need to change their mindset to the kind of the threats this country is faced with. Abel Esterhuyse, Head of the Department of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University

He says that these threats include crime and open borders, which can be addressed with a more infantry based army.

This article first appeared on 702 : SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst