



Clarence Ford chats to the villain and 'Killer Queen' character of the show, Londiwe Dhlomo about 'We Will Rock You,' the musical.

Listen below.

Dhlomo says:

• Catch We Will Rock You, the musical at the Artscape Opera House weeknights and weekends

• The rock musical is playing until 4 June

• Get tickets at Ticketmaster or Showtime

Dhlomo says you can expect themes of rock and roll, freedom and rebellion from the musical.

She says that the show is about searching for rock 'n roll in a boring world devoid of music.

The thespian also says classic anthems like, 'Another One Bites the Dust' and 'We Will Rock You' will be roared from the stage.

Get a taste of some on-stage moments below.

Dhlomo says this one's received rave reviews touring the world and now it hits Cape Town because it's a fun, original story line with 'world-class' experience and 'people can't help but love the show.'

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on KFM : We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June