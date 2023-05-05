We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA raids dog fighting operation and they need YOUR help The SPCA is looking for donations after a video was sent to their Inspectorate of a potential dog fighting operation. 5 May 2023 3:50 PM
View all Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation. 5 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too) From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life. 5 May 2023 3:48 PM
New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble. 5 May 2023 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size What other tricks do you know to measure the size of your clothes? 5 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend. 5 May 2023 10:09 AM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You. 5 May 2023 2:06 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June

5 May 2023 2:06 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Artscape

Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You.

Clarence Ford chats to the villain and 'Killer Queen' character of the show, Londiwe Dhlomo about 'We Will Rock You,' the musical.

Listen below.

Dhlomo says:

• Catch We Will Rock You, the musical at the Artscape Opera House weeknights and weekends

• The rock musical is playing until 4 June

• Get tickets at Ticketmaster or Showtime

Dhlomo says you can expect themes of rock and roll, freedom and rebellion from the musical.

She says that the show is about searching for rock 'n roll in a boring world devoid of music.

The thespian also says classic anthems like, 'Another One Bites the Dust' and 'We Will Rock You' will be roared from the stage.

Get a taste of some on-stage moments below.

Dhlomo says this one's received rave reviews touring the world and now it hits Cape Town because it's a fun, original story line with 'world-class' experience and 'people can't help but love the show.'

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June




5 May 2023 2:06 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Artscape

More from Entertainment

Image source: Kfm social media engagement team Screengrab from @Kfm_za: Facebook story

[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement

5 May 2023 1:09 PM

Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series

5 May 2023 11:12 AM

Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Cape Town MyCiTi bus. Picture: Graeme Raubenheimer/EWN

Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic

5 May 2023 10:47 AM

With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter, Adele. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Vogue Taiwan

Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments

5 May 2023 10:28 AM

Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from YouTube Vetkoek Studios: Power Play Video

Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger

5 May 2023 8:29 AM

Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, chats about loadshedding as the inspiration behind this new PC game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Harald Krichel

Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye

5 May 2023 7:49 AM

Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?

4 May 2023 3:05 PM

Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © bigtunaonline/123rf.com

[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser

4 May 2023 1:48 PM

How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: John Bauld

Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’

4 May 2023 1:05 PM

Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from Jock Zonfrillo's Instagram page

MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer

4 May 2023 12:53 PM

Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Study reveals how South Africans use social grants to generate more income

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral

Lifestyle

Cape Town's caracals have dangerous levels of metal pollutants in their blood

Local

EWN Highlights

With Wynberg residents seeking their removal, informal settlers tell of plight

5 May 2023 10:21 PM

Mahlangu denies that the Life Esidimeni project was rushed

5 May 2023 8:55 PM

Sassa facing major challenges, MPs told

5 May 2023 8:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA