Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid
Mandy Wiener speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Branson reportedly personally lost £1.5 billion
He was concerned he would lose his entire business empire
Gilchrist says it was initially a bit difficult to feel sorry for Branson, considering his enormous wealth.
However, Branson has said that he feared he was going to lose his entire business empire.
His airline of course was grounded for a while. His hotels and his fitness clubs were closed. The finance sector, again where he has fingers in pies, essentially dried up or ground to a halt.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
In addition to this, Branson said he personally lost £1.5 billion, and was aware that there was a danger that 60 000 could be out on the street.
Gilchrist says the Virgin Group founder asked the UK government for a loan, which he was criticised for at the time.
Now in retrospect maybe we should have some sympathy. Albeit for a billionaire in trouble, its not quite the same as for you and I.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on 702 : Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid
