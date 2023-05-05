New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA raids dog fighting operation and they need YOUR help The SPCA is looking for donations after a video was sent to their Inspectorate of a potential dog fighting operation. 5 May 2023 3:50 PM
View all Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation. 5 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too) From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life. 5 May 2023 3:48 PM
New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble. 5 May 2023 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size What other tricks do you know to measure the size of your clothes? 5 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend. 5 May 2023 10:09 AM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You. 5 May 2023 2:06 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail

5 May 2023 3:07 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Reserve bank
bank notes
beauty trend

Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble.

A new beauty trend is sweeping across South Africa, but there is a problem, it is illegal.

Pictures of women enhancing their nails by encapsulating South African banks in their designs are popping up all over social media.

The effect is achieved by cutting up bank notes and sticking them onto their acrylic nails.

The new fad has been subject to mixed reactions with some appreciating the creativity while others have been disgusted by what they call ‘a waste of money’.

A woman who took to the social media platform TikTok to show off how she used a R20 note to glam up her nails.

@daisynailsbeautycare ##sama28tiktok #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - DollarMusic

Users pointed out in the comments that it may be illegal to destroy banknotes, which is in fact correct.

It is a criminal offence to destroy or tear up money and is a contravention of the South African Reserve Bank Act 90 of 1989. The South African Reserve Bank has the sole authority to produce, issue and destroy South African currency.

According to the act, a person can be criminally charged if the individual:

Wilfully defaces, soils or damages any note of the Bank, or writes or places 15 any drawing thereon or attaches thereto anything in the nature of an advertisement, or wilfully defaces or damages any coin which is legal tender.

South African Reserve Bank Act 90 of 1989

The South African Reserve Bank announced earlier this week that it would be launching new banknotes with updated designs, it will be interesting to see if nail enthusiasts will incorporate the latest designs in their creations.


This article first appeared on 947 : New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail




5 May 2023 3:07 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Reserve bank
bank notes
beauty trend

More from Lifestyle

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex toys 101

[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)

5 May 2023 3:48 PM

From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?

5 May 2023 3:45 PM

When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size

5 May 2023 2:36 PM

What other tricks do you know to measure the size of your clothes?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African flag. Picture: © intriceight8/123rf.com

[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral

5 May 2023 12:15 PM

There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study

5 May 2023 11:18 AM

The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series

5 May 2023 11:12 AM

Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

©savmaster/123rf.com

Less for more - Dove soap bars have joined the shrinkflation list

5 May 2023 11:08 AM

The iconic Dove soap bar is another victim of shrikflation, with the bar now being 100g rather than 90g.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Cape Town MyCiTi bus. Picture: Graeme Raubenheimer/EWN

Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic

5 May 2023 10:47 AM

With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get GREAT COFFEE and ogle expensive supercars at The Archive Automotive

5 May 2023 7:45 AM

Ute Hermanus visits The Archive Automotive in Gardens to appreciate coffee and supercars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Study reveals how South Africans use social grants to generate more income

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral

Lifestyle

Cape Town's caracals have dangerous levels of metal pollutants in their blood

Local

EWN Highlights

With Wynberg residents seeking their removal, informal settlers tell of plight

5 May 2023 10:21 PM

Mahlangu denies that the Life Esidimeni project was rushed

5 May 2023 8:55 PM

Sassa facing major challenges, MPs told

5 May 2023 8:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA