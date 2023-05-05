King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose
Mandy Wiener speaks with Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent.
-
The coronation will take place on 6 May
-
It is being held at Westminster Abbey
The coronation is sure to have plenty of pageantry, pomp and ceremony, although there are some mixed views about the monarchy around the world.
Gilchrist says there will be a small anti-royal protest in Trafalgar square, but it will not be allowed to be disruptive.
There is a new law that says you cannot have disruptive protests.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
King Charles will be wearing a number of robes and will be borrowing some valuable items from past monarchs.
Gilchrist says that what is interesting about this is this is not a legal ceremony, as King Charles is already the King.
Technically it is just a show of splendour, that William the conqueror invented, and everyone has been doing it for a thousand years.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on 702
