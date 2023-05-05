[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital
-
It can be difficult to choose whether to buy or rent
-
There are benefits and downsides to both choices
Owning an asset, like a house, can give you a huge sense of security but it also comes with huge costs.
Ingram says that if you find a house you are confident you will live in for at least eight years, then buying makes sense.
When you buy and sell property over a shorter period of time than that, what happens is you end up incurring enormous sets of costs.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
If you think you will move around more frequently than that, he says you should do well to rent and invest the balance of what you would have spent on buying a home.
In addition to this Ingram says that with renting a place, you simply play a fixed amount and do not have to worry about property taxes or maintenance.
Your fixed costs are known and you can deal with them, and the ones that aren’t known, for example electricity in the normal course of business you can control how much electricity you use.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
The cost of renting will be lower than owning the property, so if you save what you would have spent every month, it can have huge benefits.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51418949_happy-family-standing-together-while-holding-a-sold-sign.html?term=black%2Bfamily%2Bsold&vti=mxpb7nyrbymyd5lorv-2-9
More from Lifestyle
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)
From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life.Read More
New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail
Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble.Read More
[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size
What other tricks do you know to measure the size of your clothes?Read More
[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral
There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special.Read More
Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study
The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns.Read More
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series
Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.Read More
Less for more - Dove soap bars have joined the shrinkflation list
The iconic Dove soap bar is another victim of shrikflation, with the bar now being 100g rather than 90g.Read More
Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic
With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas.Read More
More from Business
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry
The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More