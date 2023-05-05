Cape of Good Hope SPCA raids dog fighting operation and they need YOUR help
Earlier today (Friday), the Cape of Good Hope SPCA posted on Facebook, alerting their followers of a raid of a potential dog fighting operation.
Following a video sent to their Inspectorate on Thursday, Law enforcement and their Inspectors arrived on the scene to save the dogs and give them the critical attention and help that they need.
In the images shared on their post, a pit bull can be seen with slashes and gashes on its legs, along with three other dogs tied to a wheel.
The SPCA is calling on the public to make donations to help them continue the fight to eradicate dog fighting.
What to look out for:
- Pit bulls kept on heavy chains or confined in small areas like alleys, garages or cages
- Properties with multiple pit bulls that are unsterilised, unsocialised or unfriendly to other animal
- Pit bulls that have evidence of repeated injuries
- Square makeshift fighting areas with blood stains on floors and walls
- The presence of training equipment, veterinary drugs or supplies and steroids
- Frequent or regular change in dogs at a specific property
To report illegal dog fighting:
Email: inspmanager@spca-ct.co.za
Call: 0217004158/9
Source : Facebook: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
