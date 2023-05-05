Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA raids dog fighting operation and they need YOUR help The SPCA is looking for donations after a video was sent to their Inspectorate of a potential dog fighting operation. 5 May 2023 3:50 PM
View all Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation. 5 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too) From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life. 5 May 2023 3:48 PM
New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble. 5 May 2023 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size What other tricks do you know to measure the size of your clothes? 5 May 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend. 5 May 2023 10:09 AM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You. 5 May 2023 2:06 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cape of Good Hope SPCA raids dog fighting operation and they need YOUR help

5 May 2023 3:50 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Dog fighting
Good Hope SPCA

The SPCA is looking for donations after a video was sent to their Inspectorate of a potential dog fighting operation.

Earlier today (Friday), the Cape of Good Hope SPCA posted on Facebook, alerting their followers of a raid of a potential dog fighting operation.

Following a video sent to their Inspectorate on Thursday, Law enforcement and their Inspectors arrived on the scene to save the dogs and give them the critical attention and help that they need.

In the images shared on their post, a pit bull can be seen with slashes and gashes on its legs, along with three other dogs tied to a wheel.

The SPCA is calling on the public to make donations to help them continue the fight to eradicate dog fighting.

What to look out for:

  • Pit bulls kept on heavy chains or confined in small areas like alleys, garages or cages
  • Properties with multiple pit bulls that are unsterilised, unsocialised or unfriendly to other animal
  • Pit bulls that have evidence of repeated injuries
  • Square makeshift fighting areas with blood stains on floors and walls
  • The presence of training equipment, veterinary drugs or supplies and steroids
  • Frequent or regular change in dogs at a specific property

To report illegal dog fighting:

Email: inspmanager@spca-ct.co.za

Call: 0217004158/9

RELATED: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA needs YOUR help to bring an end to dog fighting




5 May 2023 3:50 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Dog fighting
Good Hope SPCA

More from Local

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A coal-fired plant in Prachinburi Province, east of Bangkok is missing a steel tube containing radioactive Caesium-137. Picture: Pexels

'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'

5 May 2023 5:09 PM

Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town’s caracals have metal pollutants in their blood – an environmental red flag

Cape Town's caracals have dangerous levels of metal pollutants in their blood

5 May 2023 1:43 PM

The most dangerous metal pollutants (mercury, arsenic and lead) could be deadly to humans and animals, even in small amounts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Picture: Wikimedia Commons

SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst

5 May 2023 12:01 PM

Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Netcare's website, news section

My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags

5 May 2023 11:30 AM

[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker

5 May 2023 9:12 AM

The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inhabitant/123rf

Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts

4 May 2023 10:12 PM

The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BLSA CEO and former Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: @BusiMavuso2/Twitter.

BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption

4 May 2023 8:57 PM

Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town forks out R30 million for gunshot detection drones

4 May 2023 5:37 PM

Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor says that they've have 'tremendous' success with using these drones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY

4 May 2023 4:29 PM

Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Study reveals how South Africans use social grants to generate more income

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral

Lifestyle

Cape Town's caracals have dangerous levels of metal pollutants in their blood

Local

EWN Highlights

With Wynberg residents seeking their removal, informal settlers tell of plight

5 May 2023 10:21 PM

Mahlangu denies that the Life Esidimeni project was rushed

5 May 2023 8:55 PM

Sassa facing major challenges, MPs told

5 May 2023 8:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA