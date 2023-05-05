Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career
Former Jomo Cosmos captain, Andrew “Jaws of Life” Rabutla was a no-nonsense, hard-tackling defender in the late 1990s and early 2000s who left his mark firmly on the local game and on a few attackers during his time as well.
Rabutla made over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells, with a venture into Greece in between those, and also represented South Africa on 19 occasions.
The now 51-year-old was hosted on #MSW where he reflected on his career and spoke about some of the controversial tackles that he was involved in with sportscaster Robert Marawa.
I am proud that I played in the European League. I played against Atletico Madrid. I played for PAOK against Spartak Moscow and from that game I flew from Greece to London and then from the airport the Bafana team manager fetched me at the airport and took to a national team game at the FNB Stadium.Andrew Rabutla - Former Jomo Cosmos Captain
Especially in South Africa, people thought I was just a rough tackler. You can’t play overseas and be soft. The attitude comes from Greece because there is insurance there so players could get injured. When I came back to South Africa everyone was just diving and falling to the ground for no reason and I found it difficult.Andrew Rabutla - Former Jomo Cosmos Captain
Speaking of injuries, one of the more infamous tackles involving Rabutla was on former Kaizer Chiefs defender Patrick Mabedi, who then threatened legal action against the Cosmos skipper having suffered a broken leg.
It was a 50/50 ball and he pulled out so I didn’t even touch him. He landed badly and got injured. Patrick knows what happened. I spoke to him after the game and when he was at the hospital.Andrew Rabutla - Former Jomo Cosmos Captain
Watch below for the full interview with Andrew Rabutla:
