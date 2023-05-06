Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
If you're at a loose end, here are three of Sara-Jayne Makwala King’s suggestions of what you can get up to.
- Noordhoek Open Studios
- Strictly British - A Musical Revue
- We Will Rock You
The annual Noordhoek Open Studios will be taking place on Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May from 10am to 4pm.
More than 20 artists are opening their home studios to the public to not only view their works but also get the opportunity to buy them.
Tickets are available at the Noordhoek Art Point Gallery and at the individual art studios.
Ticket prices:
Weekend pass: R150
Day pass: R100
Pensioners: R80
Studio pass: R20
Students: FREE
All the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to MasiSports and Art, an organisation that positively impacts the lives of children living in Masiphumelele.
Visit the Noordhoek Open Studios' social media pages for more info.
Are you into all things British? If you answered yes, then you need to make your way to the Milnerton Playhouse.
The light-hearted musical, Strictly British - A Musical Revue, will take place from 11 May until 21 May.
More information about the musical can be found here.
There will be a special royal coronation night show on Saturday 6 May.
Tickets are available from R250, which includes access to the theatre from midday to watch the coronation of King Charles LIVE on the big screen.
The musical will start at 8pm.
Click here for more info.
Just a reminder that the electrifying hit musical We Will Rock You is currently on at the Artscape Theatre until 4 June.
It tells the story of a group of bohemians in a dystopian future.
The show promises to take you on a journey of freedom, love and the return of rock music.
The musical features 24 of Queen's greatest hits.
Click here for more info.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)
From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life.Read More
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.Read More
New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail
Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble.Read More
[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size
What other tricks do you know to measure the size of your clothes?Read More
[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral
There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special.Read More
Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study
The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns.Read More
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series
Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.Read More
Less for more - Dove soap bars have joined the shrinkflation list
The iconic Dove soap bar is another victim of shrikflation, with the bar now being 100g rather than 90g.Read More