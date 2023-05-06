Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





If you're at a loose end, here are three of Sara-Jayne Makwala King’s suggestions of what you can get up to.

Noordhoek Open Studios

Strictly British - A Musical Revue

We Will Rock You

Picture: Supplied

The annual Noordhoek Open Studios will be taking place on Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May from 10am to 4pm.

More than 20 artists are opening their home studios to the public to not only view their works but also get the opportunity to buy them.

Tickets are available at the Noordhoek Art Point Gallery and at the individual art studios.

Ticket prices:

Weekend pass: R150

Day pass: R100

Pensioners: R80

Studio pass: R20

Students: FREE

All the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to MasiSports and Art, an organisation that positively impacts the lives of children living in Masiphumelele.

Visit the Noordhoek Open Studios' social media pages for more info.

Are you into all things British? If you answered yes, then you need to make your way to the Milnerton Playhouse.

The light-hearted musical, Strictly British - A Musical Revue, will take place from 11 May until 21 May.

More information about the musical can be found here.

There will be a special royal coronation night show on Saturday 6 May.

Tickets are available from R250, which includes access to the theatre from midday to watch the coronation of King Charles LIVE on the big screen.

The musical will start at 8pm.

Click here for more info.

Picture: Showtime Management

Just a reminder that the electrifying hit musical We Will Rock You is currently on at the Artscape Theatre until 4 June.

It tells the story of a group of bohemians in a dystopian future.

The show promises to take you on a journey of freedom, love and the return of rock music.

The musical features 24 of Queen's greatest hits.

Click here for more info.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.