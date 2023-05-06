To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination' - influencer Nadia Jaftha Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio for The Profi... 6 May 2023 2:21 PM
Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold card... 6 May 2023 2:06 PM
While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept The World Health Organization announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern,... 6 May 2023 12:55 PM
View all Local
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient Every parent wants a happy child. 6 May 2023 2:03 PM
Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are being forced to re-evaluate how they spend their money. 6 May 2023 12:22 PM
To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations' According to some, not shaving your body hair is seen as a big no-no. 6 May 2023 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You. 5 May 2023 2:06 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. 6 May 2023 10:33 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations'

6 May 2023 10:43 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
shaving

According to some, not shaving your body hair is seen as a big no-no.

Gugs Mhlungu chats to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

For over a century, people have been following the trend of removing hair, especially from the armpits but also from other parts of the body. It was seen as a cool thing to do. Roundabout 1915, that's when this trend became big. That was around the same time the razor blade came onto the market.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

Mostly females have been raised to always make sure their underarms and legs were shaved for hygienic and aesthetic purposes.

According to some in society, not shaving your body hair is seen as a big no-no.

But over the years, many celebrities have ditched their razors and have gone au naturel.

Stars such as Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Graham, Madonna and many others have publicly shown either their underarm or leg hair.

In the last 20 to 30 years we have seen the opposite, where well-known people are saying we should keep it natural.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Hair helps us to prevent certain situations. It protects you from irritation from things that you may be exposed to. There are many health reasons why we have hair, but at the same time, there can be challenges with there being too much hair.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

So, to shave or not to shave?

Let whatever you decide, not be dictated by society, but by what works for you.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview on the pros and cons of shaving.


This article first appeared on 702 : To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations'




6 May 2023 10:43 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
shaving

More from Lifestyle

Influencer Nadia Jaftha in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha

6 May 2023 2:21 PM

Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio for The Profile on Weekend Breakfast

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient

6 May 2023 2:03 PM

Every parent wants a happy child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vehicle Finance. Picture: 123rf

Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this

6 May 2023 12:22 PM

As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are being forced to re-evaluate how they spend their money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende ahead of coronation performance

6 May 2023 11:23 AM

South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

6 May 2023 8:52 AM

Here are some ideas to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex toys 101

[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)

5 May 2023 3:48 PM

From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?

5 May 2023 3:45 PM

When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail

5 May 2023 3:07 PM

Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size

5 May 2023 2:36 PM

What other tricks do you know to measure the size of your clothes?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court exempts public hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts

Local

WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube

World

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Paul Mashatile sworn in as acting SA President

6 May 2023 5:57 PM

Protecting South African children should be everyone's priority, says Malema

6 May 2023 5:16 PM

While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept

6 May 2023 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA