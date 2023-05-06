To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations'





Gugs Mhlungu chats to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

For over a century, people have been following the trend of removing hair, especially from the armpits but also from other parts of the body. It was seen as a cool thing to do. Roundabout 1915, that's when this trend became big. That was around the same time the razor blade came onto the market. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Mostly females have been raised to always make sure their underarms and legs were shaved for hygienic and aesthetic purposes.

According to some in society, not shaving your body hair is seen as a big no-no.

But over the years, many celebrities have ditched their razors and have gone au naturel.

Stars such as Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Graham, Madonna and many others have publicly shown either their underarm or leg hair.

In the last 20 to 30 years we have seen the opposite, where well-known people are saying we should keep it natural. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Hair helps us to prevent certain situations. It protects you from irritation from things that you may be exposed to. There are many health reasons why we have hair, but at the same time, there can be challenges with there being too much hair. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

So, to shave or not to shave?

Let whatever you decide, not be dictated by society, but by what works for you.

