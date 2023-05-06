To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations'
Gugs Mhlungu chats to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
For over a century, people have been following the trend of removing hair, especially from the armpits but also from other parts of the body. It was seen as a cool thing to do. Roundabout 1915, that's when this trend became big. That was around the same time the razor blade came onto the market.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Mostly females have been raised to always make sure their underarms and legs were shaved for hygienic and aesthetic purposes.
According to some in society, not shaving your body hair is seen as a big no-no.
But over the years, many celebrities have ditched their razors and have gone au naturel.
Stars such as Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Ashley Graham, Madonna and many others have publicly shown either their underarm or leg hair.
In the last 20 to 30 years we have seen the opposite, where well-known people are saying we should keep it natural.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Hair helps us to prevent certain situations. It protects you from irritation from things that you may be exposed to. There are many health reasons why we have hair, but at the same time, there can be challenges with there being too much hair.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
So, to shave or not to shave?
Let whatever you decide, not be dictated by society, but by what works for you.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview on the pros and cons of shaving.
This article first appeared on 702 : To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/razor-items-shave-hair-on-the-body-5393783/
More from Lifestyle
"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha
Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio for The Profile on Weekend BreakfastRead More
'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient
Every parent wants a happy child.Read More
Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this
As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are being forced to re-evaluate how they spend their money.Read More
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende ahead of coronation performance
South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)
From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life.Read More
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.Read More
New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail
Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble.Read More