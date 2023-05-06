WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube
Millions of people across the UK and around the world are preparing to celebrate the coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday.
The symbolic ceremony takes place at Westminster Abbey.
The formal celebrations begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey, where viewing areas along the route opened at 6 am.
The procession is expected to arrive at the Abbey shortly before 11:00.
The British Family is providing a live feed of the coronation service on YouTube, which starts at 11:25 am.
Click below to access a complete guide for the day's events.
#Coronation Day!
From Regalia to Robes, tap below for your complete guide for the day:
Today's the day!
Source : https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1653706511112085505/photo/1
