WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination' - influencer Nadia Jaftha Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio for The Profi... 6 May 2023 2:21 PM
Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don't lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold card... 6 May 2023 2:06 PM
While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept The World Health Organization announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern,... 6 May 2023 12:55 PM
View all Local
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient Every parent wants a happy child. 6 May 2023 2:03 PM
Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are being forced to re-evaluate how they spend their money. 6 May 2023 12:22 PM
To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations' According to some, not shaving your body hair is seen as a big no-no. 6 May 2023 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
View all Sport
We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You. 5 May 2023 2:06 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. 6 May 2023 10:33 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube

6 May 2023 10:33 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Coronation
King Charles III
King Charles

The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
Image of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla: The Royal Family on Twitter
Image of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla: The Royal Family on Twitter

Millions of people across the UK and around the world are preparing to celebrate the coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday.

The symbolic ceremony takes place at Westminster Abbey.

The formal celebrations begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey, where viewing areas along the route opened at 6 am.

The procession is expected to arrive at the Abbey shortly before 11:00.

The British Family is providing a live feed of the coronation service on YouTube, which starts at 11:25 am.

Click below to access a complete guide for the day's events.




More from World

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende ahead of coronation performance

6 May 2023 11:23 AM

South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose

5 May 2023 2:59 PM

This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III.

Virgin Boss, Richard Branson riding the Argus on 10 March 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.

Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid

5 May 2023 2:25 PM

The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic.

More than 100 arrests in European anti-mafia bust

More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust

4 May 2023 2:54 PM

The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences.

© radowitz/123rf.com

Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks

4 May 2023 12:45 PM

Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack.

The flags of the BRICS member nations. Image: @BRICS_10/Twitter

Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit

3 May 2023 9:12 PM

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.

Maria Lvova-Belova denies illegally deporting or brainwashing thousands of Ukrainian children

[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities

3 May 2023 1:35 PM

War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine.

Family members reunited with their loved ones who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan. Picture: Jacques Nelles

[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'

2 May 2023 2:58 PM

Ash Ramraj is safe at home after fleeing from war-torn Sudan.

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation

2 May 2023 1:13 PM

"It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist.

Screenshot CBS News YouTube video showing the remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland

[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland

2 May 2023 12:54 PM

According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living.

