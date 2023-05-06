Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.
South African consumers are in financial distress.
As interest rates and the cost of living continues to increase, there seems to be no relief in sight.
Many have been forced to re-look at their budgets to find ways to get through this tough time.
For some car owners, the topic of refinancing has surfaced.
According to WesBank, refinancing a vehicle means replacing your current car loan or finance agreement with a new car loan to revise your debt repayment schedule.
Applying for another loan to repay your old debt is known as refinancing.
Most of the time when you are thinking of refinancing, it's because the installment you are currently paying is becoming unaffordable.Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast
At the moment, people are struggling to make ends meet. Refinancing your vehicle looks like something that could lower your monthly installments and free up some cash.Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast
Tucker explains that if you are going to go this route, you need to remember that you will be paying more interest over a longer period.
He advises that if you can’t afford your monthly installments, because it’s eating into your monthly household income, to instead consider selling your vehicle or getting something cheaper.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this
