"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha
- Award-winning digital content creator Nada Jaftha has more than 2 million followers on TikTok
- While you would never guess it looking at her social media presence, Jaftha says she is an introvert
She’s one the country’s most successful influencers with over 2 MILLION followers on TikTok.
Award-winning digital content creator Nada Jaftha is also an actress and entrepreneur.
The 30-year-old Capetonian tells Sara-Jayne Makwala King she's so famous now that fans often follow her in her car.
Although she hasn't had any unpleasant experiences, she does have concerns about safety and lives in a gated community with security.
During the week I'll have my PA with me, or I'll have my partners with me... but when I have to go places alone like the gym in the morning or now to CapeTalk, I always just get a bit of anxiety.Nadia Jaftha
I've had people follow me to the petrol station, out of the club...Nadia Jaftha
Jaftha says she knows that the people who literally follow her are fans and not random strangers.
They would have made some kind of connection beforehand, like asking for a picture in a club.
She doesn't believe there is ever any ill intent, "it's just that fascination people have".
The influencer star doesn't understand this fascination, saying she has never had it with people herself.
While you might not deduce this from her posts on social media, Jaftha says she is an introvert.
I'm quite an introverted person until i feel comfortable... Being in this space has forced me to adapt and to bring out a side of me that I never had to before because I would always be with the same two friends.Nadia Jaftha
At school I wasn't allowed to go out, because my mom was hijacked and she's paranoid when it comes to safety.Nadia Jaftha
There's a reason I started this journey behind a camera, by myself in my room. I could have gone through traditional routes but I didn't want to do that because of the fact that I'd have to be around other people.Nadia Jaftha
Jaftha says she does have the ability to switch, so what people see on social media is still her but just when she's "comfortable".
You can follow Nadia Jaftha on TikTok and other social media channels.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.Read More
Fellow surfers return to water to rescue shark bite victim at Jeffreys Bay
A surfer is "in good care" after being bitten by a shark at Jeffreys Bay's Supertubes.Read More
Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label
"Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artist.Read More
'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient
Every parent wants a happy child.Read More
Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this
As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are being forced to re-evaluate how they spend their money.Read More
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance
South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.Read More
To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations'
According to some, not shaving your body hair is seen as a big no-no.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.Read More
Fellow surfers return to water to rescue shark bite victim at Jeffreys Bay
A surfer is "in good care" after being bitten by a shark at Jeffreys Bay's Supertubes.Read More
Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency
Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold cards.Read More
While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept
The World Health Organization announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern, for the first time in over three years.Read More
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance
South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.Read More
Court exempts public hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts
A full bench of the Pretoria High Court found that the state breached its constitutional and statutory duties and that these breaches were infringing on citizens’ rights to healthcare, education and security.Read More
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
Cape of Good Hope SPCA raids dog fighting operation and they need YOUR help
The SPCA is looking for donations after a video was sent to their Inspectorate of a potential dog fighting operation.Read More