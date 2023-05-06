



JOHANNESBURG - The National Department of Health has warned that the end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency does not mean the pandemic is over.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern, for the first time in over three years.

.@DrTedros declared yesterday that a global health emergency of #COVID19 is over, but the virus is here to stay & is still a global health threat.



🎙 Join today's #AskWHO live Q&A with @DrMikeRyan & Dr @mvankerkhove to hear more about the way forward in managing this virus ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/twmcyVBeHg ' World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 6, 2023

Health Department's spokesperson Foster Mohale said while COVID infection rates have dropped drastically over the last year, it still remains a risk for elderly people and those living with comorbidities.

He said Covid-19 is still regarded as a pandemic as it has not been entirely eradicated from circulation.

"The number of cases is far lower at the current moment than during the height of the pandemic, hence it is no longer viewed as a public health emergency.

"The department in line with the World Health Organization recommendations continues to recommend vaccinations, especially for high routine health services, and will continue to offer services aimed at preventing and treating COVID, including vaccination services."

This article first appeared on EWN : While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept