Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented





DURBAN - Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda has admitted that if government processes were faster, the death of a woman whose car plunged into a sinkhole could have been prevented.

Twenty-six-year-old Noxolo Khumalo died last month after driving into a massive sinkhole on a road in Ntuzuma.

The sinkhole formed during last year's floods and was left unattended with no caution around it.

Last month, the barricades blocking the massive sinkhole were allegedly removed.

The municipality and the KwaZulu-Natal transport department awarded the contract to fix the road on Friday.

It took government over a year to actually start fixing the flood-damaged main road linking Inanda and Ntuzuma in the north of Durban.

Kaunda said such incidents could be easily avoided if government processes were not as slow.

"Our SCM [supply chain management] processes take long, so it is something that we are not in denial about. We acknowledge it and we need to fix it because SCM processes must be an enabler of development, it shouldn't be a blockage, so we need to fix it as government. Many people are complaining about that because we don't deliver on time sometimes."

More than a year after the devastating floods, which left hundreds dead and billions of rand in infrastructure damaged, the provincial government is still working to rebuild the province.

