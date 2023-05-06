Fellow surfers return to water to rescue shark bite victim at Jeffreys Bay





Image: National Sea Rescue Institute on Facebook

A surfer is “stable” and “in good care” after being attacked by a shark at Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday, reports the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

He reportedly sustained non-lethal injuries to his leg and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A duty crew was activated following reports of a man bitten by a shark while surfing at Supertubes, the NSRI says.

A bystander had raised the alarm and was given the access code to its shark bite kit on the beach.

When NSRI medics reached the scene, the injured man was already safely out of the water and they could help bystanders who had applied trauma pads to a bite wound.

An eye-witness reported that fellow surfers, who had initially retreated out of the water after being alerted that there had been an incident involving a shark, had returned into the surf to fetch the casualty out of the water. National Sea Rescue Institute

NSRI commend the swift action of the public members and the Good Samaritan fellow surfers. National Sea Rescue Institute

The patient is believed to be a 50-year-old man from Cape Town.

Paramedics transported him off the beach on a stretcher and he was taken to hospital by ambulance for further care.

The NSRI and the Kouga Municipality have urged bathers and surfers in Jeffreys to be cautious following the shark attack.