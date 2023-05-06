Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi Melodies
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
Fellow surfers return to water to rescue shark bite victim at Jeffreys Bay A surfer is "in good care" after being bitten by a shark at Jeffreys Bay's Supertubes. 6 May 2023 5:02 PM
"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio. 6 May 2023 2:21 PM
View all Local
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label "Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artis... 6 May 2023 3:41 PM
'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient Every parent wants a happy child. 6 May 2023 2:03 PM
Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are being forced to re-evaluate how they spend their money. 6 May 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend. 5 May 2023 10:09 AM
View all Sport
We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You. 5 May 2023 2:06 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. 6 May 2023 10:33 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op

6 May 2023 6:21 PM

6 May 2023 6:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rugby World Cup
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.
Screengrab from Instagram video of Siya Kolisi returning home after his knee op @siyakolisi
Screengrab from Instagram video of Siya Kolisi returning home after his knee op @siyakolisi

Hopefully Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be back in action in time for the Rugby World Cup after undergoing knee surgery.

For the moment however, fans can rejoice in a video of their hero returning home from the hospital in high spirits.

The Bok skipper and Rachel Kolisi sing their hearts out in the clip posted on Instagram.

RELATED: ‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op

"The painkillers were on full blast for me" Kolisi exclaims, followed by laughing emojis.

"I think I’m gonna sing going forward, it’s my gift ! Thumbs up if you agree!"

"Let's stick to rugby" jokes one fan in response.

Whatever the quality of Kolisi's singing, South Africans are just happy he is on the mend.

Watch the upbeat video below:

While he was recuperating, the Bok skipper posted a message thanking fans for their prayers and support.

Rugby World Cup 2023 takes place in France from 8 September to 28 October.




More from Local

Image: National Sea Rescue Institute on Facebook

Fellow surfers return to water to rescue shark bite victim at Jeffreys Bay

6 May 2023 5:02 PM

A surfer is "in good care" after being bitten by a shark at Jeffreys Bay's Supertubes.

Influencer Nadia Jaftha in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha

6 May 2023 2:21 PM

Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio.

New Sassa cards. Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter

Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency

6 May 2023 2:06 PM

Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold cards.

COVID-19 test. Picture: Pixabay.com

While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept

6 May 2023 12:55 PM

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern, for the first time in over three years.

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance

6 May 2023 11:23 AM

South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

A ward at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Court exempts public hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts

5 May 2023 5:49 PM

A full bench of the Pretoria High Court found that the state breached its constitutional and statutory duties and that these breaches were infringing on citizens’ rights to healthcare, education and security.

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

A coal-fired plant in Prachinburi Province, east of Bangkok is missing a steel tube containing radioactive Caesium-137. Picture: Pexels

'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'

5 May 2023 5:09 PM

Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.

SPCA raids dog fighting operation

Cape of Good Hope SPCA raids dog fighting operation and they need YOUR help

5 May 2023 3:50 PM

The SPCA is looking for donations after a video was sent to their Inspectorate of a potential dog fighting operation.

Cape Town’s caracals have metal pollutants in their blood – an environmental red flag

Cape Town's caracals have dangerous levels of metal pollutants in their blood

5 May 2023 1:43 PM

The most dangerous metal pollutants (mercury, arsenic and lead) could be deadly to humans and animals, even in small amounts.

More from Sport

Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career

5 May 2023 7:32 PM

With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa.

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

FILE: Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend

5 May 2023 10:09 AM

DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend.

'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune

4 May 2023 8:12 PM

The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United

4 May 2023 7:58 PM

Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.

zamuruev/123rf

Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'

4 May 2023 10:10 AM

Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.

'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels

3 May 2023 8:35 PM

As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during a visit to the Sedibeng District Municipality on a District Development Model Outreach Programme on 12 April 2023. Picture: Gauteng Gov Media

Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi

3 May 2023 8:27 PM

Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020.

Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane

2 May 2023 7:54 PM

Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021.

Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'

2 May 2023 7:50 PM

Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters.

More from Lifestyle

Image: National Sea Rescue Institute on Facebook

Fellow surfers return to water to rescue shark bite victim at Jeffreys Bay

6 May 2023 5:02 PM

A surfer is "in good care" after being bitten by a shark at Jeffreys Bay's Supertubes.

Image of Majozi from Facebook page

Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label

6 May 2023 3:41 PM

"Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artist.

Influencer Nadia Jaftha in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha

6 May 2023 2:21 PM

Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio.

Picture: Pixabay

'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient

6 May 2023 2:03 PM

Every parent wants a happy child.

Vehicle Finance. Picture: 123rf

Thinking of refinancing your car? Read this

6 May 2023 12:22 PM

As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans are being forced to re-evaluate how they spend their money.

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance

6 May 2023 11:23 AM

South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Picture: Pixabay

To shave or not to shave: 'Hair helps us prevent certain situations'

6 May 2023 10:43 AM

According to some, not shaving your body hair is seen as a big no-no.

Picture: Supplied

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

6 May 2023 8:52 AM

Here are some ideas to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Sex toys 101

[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)

5 May 2023 3:48 PM

From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life.

