[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Hopefully Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be back in action in time for the Rugby World Cup after undergoing knee surgery.
For the moment however, fans can rejoice in a video of their hero returning home from the hospital in high spirits.
The Bok skipper and Rachel Kolisi sing their hearts out in the clip posted on Instagram.
RELATED: ‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
"The painkillers were on full blast for me" Kolisi exclaims, followed by laughing emojis.
"I think I’m gonna sing going forward, it’s my gift ! Thumbs up if you agree!"
"Let's stick to rugby" jokes one fan in response.
Whatever the quality of Kolisi's singing, South Africans are just happy he is on the mend.
Watch the upbeat video below:
While he was recuperating, the Bok skipper posted a message thanking fans for their prayers and support.
Rugby World Cup 2023 takes place in France from 8 September to 28 October.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CrsU8PEuxT7/?hl=en
