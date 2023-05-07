Cannabis activists call for continued govt pressure to legalise public use
CAPE TOWN - The Cannabis March Society called on its members to continue to put pressure on the government to decriminalise the public use of cannabis.
Over 1,000 cannabis activists gathered outside Parliament on Saturday to demand the urgent removal of restrictions around the use of cannabis.
The march convener, David Smith, said citizens should be allowed to use it freely instead of being regulated.
"Technically by law it hasn't been legalised, it's still in the courts, in parliament, it's been decriminalised in inverted commas, but actually hasn't been legalised."
Meanwhile, the chairperson of the cannabis council in the Western Cape, Quanita Booley said their call is not about smoking.
"I'm calling for legalisation. It's not about just being able to stand in the street and smoke weed, it's about being able also to make use of the opportunities that come within the industry, and the reason I speak to marginalised communities is because the bar has been set so high in terms of accessibility.'
The Cannabis Society says it feels disrespected as no official came out of parliament to receive the memorandum of demands. The memorandum has been handed over to SAPS. Part of the demands is to decriminalise public use of cannabis and allow all people to use it freely. pic.twitter.com/zaIjtlgmvX' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Cannabis activists call for continued govt pressure to legalise public use
More from Local
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival
Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of the event.Read More
Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented
The eThekwini mayor says if government processes weren't as slow, the incident where 26-year-old Noxolo Khumalo's car plunged into a massive sinkhole on a road in Ntuzuma, could've been avoided.Read More
Heroic nurse recalls how she confronted a gun-wielding man
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Sister Diane Seale who disarmed a gun-wielding man who shot and killed three people at Somerset Hospital one year ago.Read More
Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert
Adil Nchabeleng was speaking on the back of a Pretoria High Court order effectively exempting public hospitals, clinics, schools, and police stations from load shedding.Read More
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.Read More
Fellow surfers return to water to rescue shark bite victim at Jeffreys Bay
A surfer is "in good care" after being bitten by a shark at Jeffreys Bay's Supertubes.Read More
"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha
Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio.Read More
Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency
Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold cards.Read More