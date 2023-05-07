Heroic nurse recalls how she confronted a gun-wielding man
In a life-threatening moment of crisis, a heroic nurse used kindness to disarm a gun-wielding man.
Today, marks exactly a year ago that a gun-toting man shot two patients and a policeman inside Somerset Hospital.
But quick-thinking nurse Sister Diane Seale, did the unbelievable.
Instead of showing fear and distress, she remained calm and approached the gunman on a human level.
Seale sacrificed her own life to ensure the safety of others.
And now, she's been nominated for an award for her bravery and selflessness.
As I walked to the second floor, I saw the policeman lying in a pool of blood. And when I looked up, I looked straight into the patient holding the gun. I walked towards him and I hugged him. I turned him around and walked to cubicle two and he allowed me to do that. That's when I saw another patient in a pool of blood in the bed. At the fourth bed, there was a patient lying on the floor in a pool of blood too.Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse
I got him to sit down on a chair and blocked his vision of the two patients that was alive. We started speaking and I touched him several times. I asked him about his family and then later asked him to drop the gun. He refused.Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse
I hugged him a few times. I let him have a seat so we could be on eye level. When he started going off the rails, I brought him back to reality and I told him there's good in all of us. And we laughed about it.Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse
Seale's interaction with the suspect continued until he allowed himself to be sedated.
The mere fact that he allowed me into his space gave me confidence.Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse
The accused is a former police constable who claims to be suffering from depression.
He faces charges of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery.
Seale feels it was "divine intervention" that led her to have de-escalated the crisis.
If I was aware of what was happening, maybe I would not have been this calm person taking control of the situation.Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on International Nurses Day on 12 May.
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN.
More from Local
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival
Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of the event.Read More
Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented
The eThekwini mayor says if government processes weren't as slow, the incident where 26-year-old Noxolo Khumalo's car plunged into a massive sinkhole on a road in Ntuzuma, could've been avoided.Read More
Cannabis activists call for continued govt pressure to legalise public use
Over 1,000 cannabis activists gathered outside Parliament on Saturday to demand the urgent removal of restrictions around the use of cannabis.Read More
Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert
Adil Nchabeleng was speaking on the back of a Pretoria High Court order effectively exempting public hospitals, clinics, schools, and police stations from load shedding.Read More
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.Read More
Fellow surfers return to water to rescue shark bite victim at Jeffreys Bay
A surfer is "in good care" after being bitten by a shark at Jeffreys Bay's Supertubes.Read More
"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha
Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio.Read More
Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency
Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold cards.Read More