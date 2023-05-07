Heroic nurse recalls how she confronted a gun-wielding man





Police are keeping a close watch at the entrance to the Somerset Hospital. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN.

In a life-threatening moment of crisis, a heroic nurse used kindness to disarm a gun-wielding man.

Today, marks exactly a year ago that a gun-toting man shot two patients and a policeman inside Somerset Hospital.

But quick-thinking nurse Sister Diane Seale, did the unbelievable.

Instead of showing fear and distress, she remained calm and approached the gunman on a human level.

Seale sacrificed her own life to ensure the safety of others.

And now, she's been nominated for an award for her bravery and selflessness.

As I walked to the second floor, I saw the policeman lying in a pool of blood. And when I looked up, I looked straight into the patient holding the gun. I walked towards him and I hugged him. I turned him around and walked to cubicle two and he allowed me to do that. That's when I saw another patient in a pool of blood in the bed. At the fourth bed, there was a patient lying on the floor in a pool of blood too. Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse

I got him to sit down on a chair and blocked his vision of the two patients that was alive. We started speaking and I touched him several times. I asked him about his family and then later asked him to drop the gun. He refused. Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse

I hugged him a few times. I let him have a seat so we could be on eye level. When he started going off the rails, I brought him back to reality and I told him there's good in all of us. And we laughed about it. Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse

Seale's interaction with the suspect continued until he allowed himself to be sedated.

The mere fact that he allowed me into his space gave me confidence. Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse

The accused is a former police constable who claims to be suffering from depression.

He faces charges of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery.

Seale feels it was "divine intervention" that led her to have de-escalated the crisis.

If I was aware of what was happening, maybe I would not have been this calm person taking control of the situation. Diane Seale, Somerset Hospital nurse

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on International Nurses Day on 12 May.

