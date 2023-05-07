Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival
The streets of Franschoek will be buzzing with book lovers in a couple of weeks time as the town’s famous and much loved literary festival returns.
It’s a real highlight on the literary calendar for authors, publishers and readers alike.
The festival is known for its lively and spirited discussions with local and international authors and thought leaders.
Sara-Jayne-Makwala King chats to progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about the event which starts on Friday 19 May and runs until Sun 21 May.
It starts off on Friday morning with the our first News24 breakfast. The event is always full of politics, current affairs, memoirs, inspirational stories and a concert by Nathaniel. We also have a fundraising event for our schools programme.Ingeborg Pelser, progamme director
For the first time, there'll be a performance called 'Words Fly Under Nigh Skies, which will feature poets and storytellers. It's going to be a magical evening.Ingeborg Pelser, progamme director
This year's event has 85 sessions and will feature 125 authors.
The festival will feature South African literary icon Antjie Krog, who has released her first poetry collection in eight years.
Some of the authors on the lineup are, Songezi Zibi speaking about his book 'Manifesto' and Pie Pacifique on his book 'Witnessing: From the Rwandan tragedy to healing in South Africa.'
Among the international authors are Rachel Joyce, the award winning author of the bestselling book 'The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry'.
We're also trying to include more writers from the continent. There's an unbelievable array of writers that Africa delivers...so many interesting voices popping up.Ingeborg Pelser, progamme director
To find out more about the programme, visit flp.co.za
