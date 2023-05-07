'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'





Going to the supermarket these days is a nightmarish exercise.

Your shopping bill becomes higher, but your shopping bags are way less.

With the cost of food rising every month, shopping for basic items has become an exercise in frugality.

Is it even possible to feed your family healthy nutritious meals without breaking the bank?

Well a mother of two says there are ways to shop smart.

She spends just R1000 per week on food and toiletries for her family of four.

Kate Walters shared this on a mother's support group on Facebook and became inundated with questions.

That led her to creating an Instagram account Savvy Spending with Kate, on which she shares her tips on how to get more bang for your buck.

Our food budget is really tight...sometimes it's R4000 a month. But I'm a stay-at-home mom so I have to make it work. Kate Walters, Savvy Spending with Kate

Walters said it's simply about having a good mindset and developing a budgeting strategy.

You have to ask yourself what are the things you want and what you absolutely need. Focus on getting the essentials first and don't get all the wants. Split your wants over the weeks within the month so you don't waste your money. Kate Walters, Savvy Spending with Kate

When I go shopping, I take the basics first. I add everything up on my calculator and if I find I'm under budget, I'll go back for the non-essential items. Kate Walters, Savvy Spending with Kate

Walters said less meat based dishes also takes a load off the budget.

Good substitutes are beans, lentils, chickpeas and vegetarian meals.

For healthy snacks, she prefers to buy fruit for her children.

Fruit can be very expensive, but Walters buys hers from an informal trader where she gets a box of fruit for just R90.

She also tries to make many meals from scratch.

Instead of buying the convenient packs of yoghurts, I'll buy a big tub of double cream yoghurt and add fruits and nuts. Kate Walters, Savvy Spending with Kate

Last night, I made a cheap pesto pasta meal. It had three ingredients, pesto, pasta and cheese. That came to R13 a meal for each of us. Kate Walters, Savvy Spending with Kate

Walters is planning a series of workshops which will focus on budgeting, meal planning and how to shop.

She's also started a website with blog posts every two weeks on how to spend your money more efficiently.

