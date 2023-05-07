



Gugs Mhlungu spoke to resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

The longest in-depth study of physical and mental well-being among adults has found that RELATIONSHIPS make us happy.

A Harvard study, that started in 1938 with 724 participants, now includes 1,300 descendants of its original participants.

The study has linked better health and even longer life to having good relationships.

Picture: Pexels

Relationships humanise us. It is the most fundamental thing we cannot run away from. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

We take our happiness and the crucial role that relationships play in our lives and quality of life and well-being for granted. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

What the commercialisation and commodification of our lives have sought to do, is to point to things outside, the things we should be pursuing for our happiness and our well-being. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : 85-year Harvard study reveals what makes us happy