Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda
JOHANNESBURG - Former Johannesburg mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader Mpho Phalatse said she was finalising details on her next step against newly elected Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after accusing him of being a scammer.
In a statement issued on Friday night, Phalatse gave Gwamanda 48 hours to come clean about his role in a ponzi scheme that ripped off many people.
Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alleged scam.
READ: Coalition again gone for compromised candidate': Phalatse on Kabelo Gwamanda
However, Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks denied these claims, saying Gwamanda was vetted by both the party and the African National Congress and this never came up.
He said prior to the party deploying Gwamanda as its representative in the City of Joburg, it asked for public objections.
“We advertised it in the government gazette that he is a candidate for Al Jama-ah. If there is anyone who has any objections or issues, please let us know so that number one: the party can then make the right decision whether to proceed in completing the IEC [Electoral Commission of South Africa] forms. The IEC didn’t raise any issues with us. They don’t want to complain to us.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
