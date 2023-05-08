PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies
If you're a parent, you definitely know about PRIME Hydration, the drink taking schools by storm.
RELATED: PRIME (THE R400 ENERGY DRINK) HITS CHECKERS SHELVES FOR... R39.99!
Since it launched at Checkers a week ago (1 May), most South Africans got their hands on a bottle or five.
RELATED: PRIME HYDRATION DRINK SELLS OUT AT SOME CHECKERS STORES
Naturally, adults took part in the hype with some recording their taste-test experiences online while kids took their PRIME to school to share the hype with friends.
But now, the National Association of School Governing Bodies are calling to ban Prime hydration drink in all schools.
Why?
Well, the National Association of School Governing Bodies is concerned that PRIME changes kids' behaviour, making kids 'mad.'
Yes, 'mad.'
An associate at the National Association of School Governing Bodies says a policy should be drafted to ban PRIME because of its 'negative effects.'
You don't know whether they are half mad... hence we are saying it's not workable in terms of schooling, so it has to be banned. We are encouraging other schools to do the same because energy drinks have a negative effect on children. We are also encouraging the schools to draft a policy that bans them in schools so that even if there are people who are challenging it, they will see that there is a policy.Matakanye Matakanye, National Association of School Governing Bodies
Matakanye says that schools should encourage students to drink water.
We are fully behind them as this is going to have a negative impact on pupils. We are also encouraging our children to drink water instead of these types of drinks.Matakanye Matakanye, National Association of School Governing Bodies
PRIME Hydration is not an energy drink and doesn't have caffeine, unlike its counterpart PRIME Energy, which is not available in South Africa yet.
Of course, social media scientists are breaking down this one, giving their opinions.
Watch below.
@coolstorybru_ Prime is in South Africa, but some schools are concerned 😅🇿🇦 #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - Cool Story Bru! 🇿🇦
@aftermarketarbitrage Prime banned in school?!😂⛔️ #fyp #primedrink #loganpaul #ksi #reselling ♬ original sound - Aftermarket-Arbitrage
So, whether you agree with the potential ban or think that it's just a way to ensure that the hype dies down, the ban, like winter, is coming.
This article first appeared on KFM : PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies
Source : https://www.instagram.com/prime_south_africa/
More from Local
FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio
A statement claiming that South Africans would be charged R401 for owning a car radio has been labelled as fake.Read More
Approach of winter signals greater demand for support from vulnerable groups
The provincial government says its resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services during winter.Read More
[LISTEN] Stellenbosch's Krotoa building to have formal renaming ceremony in May
The RW Wilcocks building at Stellenbosch University was renamed the Krotoa building, and will have a formal renaming ceremony.Read More
Slow start to the granting of new metered-taxi operating licences by CoCT
Of the nearly 2000 applications made since March, only 112 have yet been processed, according to the City of Cape Town.Read More
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey
If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone.Read More
No arrests following second attempted hit on Jerome Booysen's club owner son
Joel Booysen was shot in the thigh by unknown suspects in Green Point on Friday.Read More
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift'
Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85.Read More
Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has come under fire for not revealing names and giving more details following an explosive televised interview where he said an estimated R1 billion a month was being siphoned off.Read More
G4S employees allegedly paid R120k to facilitate Bester’s escape
Thabo Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 but was later captured in Tanzania with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between
A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour.Read More
Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white
Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you!Read More
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style
From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.Read More
Queen Camilla dubbed 'the ultimate side chick' in un-PC coronation memes
This weekend was King Charles III's coronation, and as we’ve come to expect with major global events, it spawned a ton of memes.Read More
[LISTEN] Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats
Are you guilty of taking your phone into the bathroom? You might want to stop.Read More
2 of world's 35 best hiking spots are in the Western Cape, says US travel firm
Travel adventure firm Explore has included the two Western Cape hikes on their list of the 35 best in the world.Read More
[WATCH] A sh***y situation: Runner poops during marathon
Barbara Friedman chats about trending topics today like runners with 'no regrets', answering nature's call during a race.Read More
48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study
Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression.Read More
[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?
Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high tariffs.Read More