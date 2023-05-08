PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies





If you're a parent, you definitely know about PRIME Hydration, the drink taking schools by storm.

Since it launched at Checkers a week ago (1 May), most South Africans got their hands on a bottle or five.

Naturally, adults took part in the hype with some recording their taste-test experiences online while kids took their PRIME to school to share the hype with friends.

But now, the National Association of School Governing Bodies are calling to ban Prime hydration drink in all schools.

Why?

Well, the National Association of School Governing Bodies is concerned that PRIME changes kids' behaviour, making kids 'mad.'

Yes, 'mad.'

An associate at the National Association of School Governing Bodies says a policy should be drafted to ban PRIME because of its 'negative effects.'

You don't know whether they are half mad... hence we are saying it's not workable in terms of schooling, so it has to be banned. We are encouraging other schools to do the same because energy drinks have a negative effect on children. We are also encouraging the schools to draft a policy that bans them in schools so that even if there are people who are challenging it, they will see that there is a policy. Matakanye Matakanye, National Association of School Governing Bodies

Matakanye says that schools should encourage students to drink water.

We are fully behind them as this is going to have a negative impact on pupils. We are also encouraging our children to drink water instead of these types of drinks. Matakanye Matakanye, National Association of School Governing Bodies

PRIME Hydration is not an energy drink and doesn't have caffeine, unlike its counterpart PRIME Energy, which is not available in South Africa yet.

Of course, social media scientists are breaking down this one, giving their opinions.

So, whether you agree with the potential ban or think that it's just a way to ensure that the hype dies down, the ban, like winter, is coming.

