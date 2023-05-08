[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg
Bruce Whitfield speaks with Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT at CSIR, and Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS).
-
SARS seized millions of rands worth of equipment from an illegal Bitcoin mining operation
-
This equipment is extremely electricity intensive
At a raid in Vryberg in the North West, SARS seized millions of rands worth of machines that had been illegally rigged to the grid.
Bitcoin mining is a very electricity-intensive process that requires the use of powerful computers.
When you switch on these Bitcoin miners, and they use all of this electricity, then you get rewarded. And the reward is almost always more than the electricity that was expended and the reward is paid to you in Bitcoin.Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT - CSIR
These computers cost roughly between R50 000 to R100 000 each and this operation likely used between 100 and 200 computers, which each uses as much electricity as an average geyser or more.
That is a substantial operation.Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT - CSIR
Kieswetter says this is the first time they have successfully seized computers in an operation like this.
Listen to the interview for more (skip to 2:26).
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/peshkov/peshkov1903/peshkov190300086/118031824-hacker-using-abstract-bitcoin-interface-hacking-and-cryptocurrency-concept.jpg
More from Business
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey
If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone.Read More
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
New CapeTalk segment shines a spotlight on the SA's entertainment industry
The new ‘Business of Entertainment’ segment will take a look into our entertainment industry with insights from creatives.Read More